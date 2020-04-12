What Restaurants Are Open for Delivery on Easter 2020?

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, many restaurants are closed for the time being, but many have also been able to stay open to offer takeout and delivery options for their guests. There are plenty of restaurants that will still be offering that service throughout Easter 2020 as well.

Because of the uncertain times many are currently experiencing, Easter dinner may not be the traditional dinner most people are used to, and more people may decide they don’t feel like cooking at home at all.

Many restaurants are offering family-sized specials for the holiday. Because hours do sometimes vary by location, we recommend calling ahead to your location to make sure they are offering the specials and that they are open.

Restaurants That Are Open for Easter 2020

Meals too egg-cellent to ignore! Preorder your Easter Meal today. Choose from our Family Meals starting at $35 for 2 people available for take-out, delivery, and curbside. https://t.co/sL8o9HCa4P pic.twitter.com/Splmnx2f7p — Benihana (@Benihana) April 9, 2020

Restaurants may deliver directly through their own website, but many partner with apps like DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats to get food to you. Be sure to check on the app if the restaurant does not offer their own delivery service as they may partner with one of the above.

Here’s a list of restaurants that will be open for delivery on Easter 2020 along with some specials that we know of:

Applebee’s

Bahama Breeze: Take & Bake Ribs and Take & Bake Jerk Chicken are available.

Benihana

Bob Evan’s

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Cheesecake Factory (DoorDash): Get a complimentary free slice of cheesecake for orders of $30 or more through DoorDash Delivery, online order to pick-up or curbside to go. Guests must add the cheesecake to their purchase and use the promotion code FREESLICE at checkout.

Chili’s

Denny’s

Domino’s

IHOP (Uber Eats at some locations)

McDonald’s (Through McDelivery and various apps)

Noodles & Co.

Olive Garden: Free delivery for orders over $40.

Panera Bread

Perkins

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Shake Shack

Taco Bell

It’s likely that many other options will be available on apps like Uber Eats, Doordash and Postmates, so be sure to check the apps to see which restaurants deliver to your location.

Restaurants Offering Curbside, Contactless Pickup or Takeout

In addition to delivery options, many restaurants are offering curbside or contactless pickup for guests. It is suggested that you either order ahead at all locations online or call ahead, as many locations will not accept orders at their restaurant at this time.

Here are the restaurants open for carryout on Easter:

Bonefish Grill

Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrell is offering a Heat and Serve Family Meal to go for curbside pickup. The meal comes with ham, hashbrown casserole, three sides, rolls, and two pies.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Maggiano’s: Get a cold-prepped Easter bundle for $120. Bundle includes mini meatballs in marinara sauce, caesar salad, mom’s lasagna, four-cheese ravioli, chicken piccata, spaghetti aglio olio, garlic broccoli, tiramisu and ciabatta rolls.

Outback Steakhouse

P.F. Chang’s

Red Lobster

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Sonic Drive-In

Starbucks

Texas Roadhouse

Waffle House

Whataburger

Local establishments may also be open, so be sure to check with them if you’re looking to support local businesses at this time. Uber Eats and other delivery services are offering $0 delivery fees for food from many local restaurants for the time being.

