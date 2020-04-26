‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 8: Is the Show Renewed & Returning?

With Season 7 of When Calls the Heart now ending, everyone’s wondering what to expect next on the show. Is When Calls the Heart renewed? When is it going to return? Here’s what we know so far about WCTH and its future on The Hallmark Channel. After you read this story, take our poll at the end and let us know if you think When Calls the Heart should be renewed for an eighth season.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Has Not Yet Been Renewed Yet, But Erin Krakow May Make Some Kind of Special Announcement During the Finale

As of the time of publication, When Calls the Heart had not yet been renewed for an eighth season. The ratings point to the show’s renewal, but some activity on Twitter has caused fans to wonder if there’s a chance the show might not be renewed.

Brian Bird, an executive producer and co-creator for the show, tweeted in March and asked fans to tweet with the hashtag #Season8WouldBeGreat to encourage Hallmark to renew the show. He wrote in March: “Unless the #Hearties get busy lobbying for #Season8WouldBeGreat” in response to a tweet that read: “Only 5 more!”

On April 12 he tweeted about fans’ using the same hashtag again.

Erin Krakow is hosting tonight’s episode, and it sounds like she’ll be making some kind of special announcement during the finale. Many fans think it will be about a renewal.

#Hearties… tonight is the night! The epic Season 7 finale of @WCTH_TV on @hallmarkchannel at 8pm/7c. And I'll let you in on a secret… don't take your eyes off the screen for a second. Tonight's ep is being hosted by @erinkrakow to help you with #AllYourFeels! pic.twitter.com/PlJFhfmYwz — Brian Bird (@brbird) April 26, 2020

Ratings for Season 7 Were Slightly Better than Season 6

Season 7 ratings averaged from .18 to a high of .39 in the 18-49 demo this season (not including the finale, since we don’t have those ratings yet). In terms of total viewers, the show brought in between 1.959 million to 2.446 million. So the show had a slightly higher viewership total and in the 18-49 demographic this season than in Season 6.

Season 6 ratings averaged from .15 to .30 in the 18-49 demo (which is a pretty wide range) and between 1.6 million and 2.4 million viewers. The show’s best ratings were for its Christmas special, averaging .55 in the 18-49 demo and 3.739 million viewers.

In 2019, When Calls the Heart‘s Christmas special averaged .39 in the 18-49 demo and had 3.016 million viewers. So it’s interesting to note that this season’s Christmas special had a drop in viewers compared to the year before, but the season overall fared slightly better than Season 6.

With slightly improved numbers overall, it’s hard to imagine that Hallmark won’t renew When Calls the Heart for an eighth season.

If the show’s renewed, when will it return? Although Hallmark hasn’t announced, we can make some guesses based on the previous seasons’ schedules. Season 1, which was 12 episodes long, debuted on January 11, 2014. Season 2, which was seven episodes long, debuted on April 25, 2015, which was a departure from Hallmark’s typical schedule for this series. Then things got back to normal for Season 3, which was eight episodes long and debuted on February 21, 2016. Season 4, which was 10 episodes long, debuted on February 19, 2017. Season 5, which was also 10 episodes long, debuted on February 18, 2018. And Season 6 debuted February 24, 2019. Season 7 premiered in February 2020. So if everything continues according to plan, then we might see Season 8 in February 2021, along with a special movie at Christmas. However, it’s important to remember that a lot of production has been postponed for many Hallmark movies because of the coronavirus pandemic. So depending on how long it takes to get things back on track, there’s a chance that WCTH’s return might be delayed.

Poll: Should the Show Be Renewed?

Do you think When Calls the Heart should have been renewed for an eighth season? Take our poll below and let us know.

