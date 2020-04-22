When Is Mother’s Day 2020? What Is the Date?

In the United States, Mother’s Day is always celebrated on the second Sunday of May. It is the perfect day to honor moms and show them love. This year, Mother’s Day is on May 10.

As it is true that moms should be celebrated every day, Mother’s Day is a great reminder to do so. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill designating the second Sunday of May as a legal holiday, according to Almanac.com. The holiday was deemed as “Mother’s Day” and it would be dedicated to celebrating “the best mother in the world, your mother.”

Many Americans Will Not be Able to Celebrate Mother Day’s the Same This Year

As Americans live with the reality of COVID-19, most non-essential stores and services are closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Also, many parks, beaches and trails are closed all across the country.

Because of self-isolation measures, many people won’t be able to spend Mother’s Day with their moms. However, sending your mother love digitally is an option. Technology allows individuals to speak together via video chats, websites allow families to play card games together online and the internet has an endless amount of resources to send your mom the perfect poem.

Mother’s Day Is the Perfect Day to Show Your Mom How You Feel

A simple way to show your mother love on Mother’s Day is by sending her a poem. Many Mother’s Day cards have poems in them, but there are many free poems online that someone can use.

Here is a simple poem by Joanna Fuchs, called “Extraordinary Mom:”

What can I say of my wonderful mother,

An extraordinary person, a mom like no other.

Whenever I need you, you’re always there;

You listen, understand, and show that you care.

You do the things other mothers all do,

But Mom, there’s just so much more to you.

It’s hard to describe the feelings I feel;

My love for you, Mom, is deep and real.

I appreciate you more than I ever could say;

To my extraordinary mom: Happy Mother’s Day!

Joanna Fuchs also wrote a poem for a child celebrating their mom on Mother’s Day, called “Mommy, I love you.” Here it is:

