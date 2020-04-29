Who Is Astronaut on ‘The Masked Singer’: Fans Still Think Hunter Hayes

Who is The Astronaut on Fox’s The Masked Singer? Some fans think they’ve figured out the answer based on clues and performances by the singer, and some are confident that it is none other than Hunter Hayes.

This week’s episode of The Masked Singer features the final six performers taking the stage as the competition heats up and the finale looms closer on the horizon. Fans take to social media each week to guess who’s who, and the panel has had plenty of guesses of their own.

Here’s what we know so far:

Fans Think The Astronaut is Hunter Hayes

Fans took to Twitter after last week’s episode to discuss their theories on who’s behind the astronaut mask, and some got upset that it seems obvious but people aren’t convinced. One fan wrote, “I am HORRIBLE at guessing on #TheMaskedSinger … but it’s been KILLING me how OBVIOUS it is that the #astronaut is HUNTER HAYES. I didn’t listen to Wanted on repeat from 2011-2013 for no reason.”

I am HORRIBLE at guessing on #TheMaskedSinger … but it’s been KILLING me how OBVIOUS it is that the #astronaut is HUNTER HAYES. I didn’t listen to Wanted on repeat from 2011-2013 for no reason 😤 — Kaylynn Eddy. (@KaylynnMEddy) April 29, 2020

Replies to the tweet agreed with their sentiment. Another fan tweeted “the astronaut on the masked singer is most definitely hunter Hayes and no one can tell me different,” leading to replies agreeing with them. One user, however, replied that the astronaut is actually Chris Kirkpatrick from Nsync.

the astronaut on the masked singer is most definitely hunter hayes and no one can tell me different — Lizzieeeee (@howboutnahhhhhh) April 23, 2020

Some fans brought their own evidence to the table, with one tweeting “Ok with the clue from the after the mask I know the astronaut is Hunter Hayes because his latest album is called wild blue and the birds eyes were blue and the birds were in the wild boom solved it. #TheMaskedSinger”

Ok with the clue from the after the mask I know the astronaut is Hunter Hayes because his latest album is called wild blue and the birds eyes were blue and the birds were in the wild boom solved it #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/3VaSneuwUV — julia (@julia_knight13) April 23, 2020

Fans of Hayes also left comments on his most recent Instagram post telling him they’re getting some “astronaut vibes” from him.

The Astronaut Clues So Far

Since we’re so far into the season, there have been many clues released about the identity of the astronaut. Based on his outfit, he may be a professional singer since he has a treble clef on it. Then, there have been clues like a red coffee mug, a Hawaiian Lei, a skeleton foot, a red toolbox and a miniature wooden bridge.

There have also been clues like a broom, a french horn, a mountain range, the solar system and dice that added up to ten.

Verbal clues given by the astronaut so far include:

“Even though I started at a young age, I feel like I’m just getting started”

He was “wandering for 500 days, using sign language until I found my own voice”

Stevie Wonder is “a dear friend” of his

He has ties to “an organized crime family”

“I’m all for horses”

He’s said things like “not a pitch-perfect landing,” “heart-throbbing,” “code blue” and “hungering”

Because of all these clues, many viewers have cemented the conclusion that the astronaut is Hayes. His home is in Nashville, so his sentiments about being “far from home” are on point with that, and he also holds the record for the highest number of live performances within 24 hours with ten, which would make sense with the dice showing ten.

Hayes is 5’6″ tall, which matches around what the astronaut could be, and he has also earned five Grammy nominations, which would fit well with the fact that Nick Cannon said all 18 contestants have a total of 69 Grammy nominations combined.

Other guesses for the astronaut include Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Donald Glover, Lance Bass, Joe Jonas and Corey Feldman.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ 2020: Top 10 Contestant Predictions & Performance Recaps