Who Is Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’: Fans Think Barry Zito

The “Battle of the Sixes” on The Masked Singer saw the Top 6 take the stage for the April 29 episode. They all performed their hearts out before one singer was sent packing. The Rhino has been safe three times but was at risk in week nine alongside the White Tiger and the Banana. Ultimately, the White Tiger was sent home and was unmasked as former NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

Here is what we know about the Rhino’s identity and why fans think it’s Barry Zito under that horned mask.

Rhino Clues

One of the biggest clues came when there was a visual of a sliced slider bun. Zito, a former Major League Baseball pitcher with the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants, was known for his hybrid cutter-slider pitch. He is also always dressed as an old-time pilot, which was typically called an “ace.” Zito was an ace of both the Giants’ and Athletics’ pitching staff.

In another video package, the Rhino’s suitcase offered some great clues when it showed the audience and panelists a Tennessee flag, a stocking with coal in it, a bass clef, a house, and a seal wearing a bowtie. After retiring from baseball, Zito started a music career after learning the ropes during a minor league stint in Nashville, Tennessee, with the Nashville Sounds. He released an EP in 2017 and later co-wrote and sang the theme song for the Nashville Sounds.

There was also a visual clue in the form of the state of Missouri with a crown on top. Zito’s wife is former Miss Missouri Amber Seyer. Finally, seals keep popping up in his packages and the mascot for the San Francisco Giants is Lou Seal.

The Rhino is Barry Zito because he played for the Giants whose mascot is Lou Seal, and he keeps having seals appear. #TheMaskedSinger — David Toborg (@Gets_by_buckner) April 23, 2020

Top Guesses for the Rhino

It seems pretty likely that the Rhino is Barry Zito. But other guesses include Andy Grammer, Sam Hunt, Morgan Wallen, Dustin Lynch, Adam Wainwright, and Brian Kelley.

Does anyone watch the masked singer? Cause I need to know if anyone believes strongly that the rhino is Sam Hunt — Jenni☮ (@Jenni_Smith97) April 23, 2020

Celebrities revealed so far on season three include Lil Wayne, Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Tony Hawk, Dionne Warwick, Tom Bergeron, Sarah Palin, Bella Thorne, JoJo Siwa, Rob Gronkowski, Jordyn Woods, and Bret Michaels.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

