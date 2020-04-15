Who Replaced Lisa Vanderpump on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’?

It’s going to take two women to replace Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran Lisa Vanderpump. With the animal lover exiting the series, Bravo has brought in Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke to join the cast. They will now appear alongside Real Housewives regulars like Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Garcelle Beauvais Is The First Black Woman To Join The Beverly Hills Cast

Since it started in 2010, Beverly Hills has mostly featured white women, with the exception of Kyle Richards’ friend Faye Resnick. As Newsweek noted, Resnick only appeared in the earlier season of RHOBH.

Beauvais said she was “excited” to join the cast. “As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum,” she told the Daily Dish. “As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!”

The actress continued: “Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world.”

According to the Internet Movie Database, Beauvais is best known for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Flight and A Girl Like Grace. She also appeared as Jamie Foxx’s love interest on The Jaime Foxx Show.

Beauvais said she got off to a rocky start with Stracke. “I didn’t connect with Sutton right away,” she told E! News. “And I think she took offense to…I said to her, ‘We don’t all have to be friends, you know, best friends.’ And my thing was that in real life, you’re not best friends with everybody, you know? So I wanted to get to know her.”

The actress also didn’t get a chance to connect with Richards. I think she’s hilarious. But I didn’t really connect with her as I have with some of the other ladies.”

Stracke Was Demoted to “Friend of” Lisa Rinna

Stracke was originally cast as a full-time member of the season, but was ultimately demoted to “friend of” Rinna. Stracke didn’t find out until the trailer for the new season dropped.

Rinna campaigned for her friend. While promoting the series on social media she wrote, “Suton Stracke should be in this shot with us.”

Several of the housewives were disappointed to see Stacke was demoted. “I feel bad about what happened to her, and it sucks,” Jayne told Entertainment Tonight. “But she’s gonna be a great ‘friend of.’” “I’ve actually enjoyed getting to know Sutton,” Jayne added. “She’s a very sweet person [and] she has some great points of view.”

Denise Richards said she enjoyed getting to know the new cast members. “It’s an interesting mix of people. Garcelle and Sutton are both very different and have different opinions about things. I’ve gotten close to Sutton. She’s funny — and quirky!” she told People magazine.

Don’t miss Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it premieres at 8 p.m. ET Wednesdays on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Are Denise Richards & Husband Aaron Phypers Still Together?