How to Play The ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ App to Win Cash Prizes

If you’re tuning in to the news celebrity edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, there’s a new play-at-home feature that could earn you some real money. Over the course of the eight-episode series, there will be eight chances to possibly win a million dollars. Here’s how to play.

Download the Millionaire Live App

How ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ became a TV phenomenon: Part 1Hosted by beloved daytime TV personality Regis Philbin, it was the first quiz show to have a million-dollar top prize. The show became a sensation that brought families together. 2020-04-07T06:00:12.000Z

Available for both iPhone and Android, the new “Millionaire Live” app lets viewers play along at home and win cash prizes.

Kay Adams, the current host of Good Morning Football on the NFL Network, will be hosting the game on the live app, which allows fans the chance to play in a live game beginning five minutes after the end of each episode (Eastern time). So starting at 11:05 p.m. ET/8:05 p.m. PT on nights with a new episode of Millionaire, viewers can compete to win the same amount of money the celebrities won for charity. The grand prize will then be split among all winners in each game.

The app features three lifelines, just like on the show — the 50/50, which takes away two incorrect answers; the Go With the Audience, which lets the audience answer — at least, that’s how it works on TV; it’s unclear how it will work on the app; and the Double Dip lifeline, which lets a player choose two answers.

The Celebrity Guests Include Some Big Names

Jimmy Kimmel on hosting new celebrity ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’: Part 2Kimmel, who will step into the newest incarnation of the show, dishes on the new “life line,” how celeb contestants will be picked and the sacred line he won’t adapt from Regis Philbin. 2020-04-07T06:00:09.000Z

This 20th-anniversary event kicks off Wednesday, April 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with Eric Stonestreet playing for Building Hope for Autism and Will Forte playing for The Pangea Network. Forte will end the premiere episode on a cliffhanger and his run will wrap-up the following week, on April 15. Also appearing in episode two is comedian Nikki Glaser playing for Rescue the Birds. Her appearance includes a “never-before-seen historic moment in the show’s 20-year history.”

Other celebrities include Anderson Cooper, Jane Fonda playing for Fire Drill Friday’s, and Anthony Anderson playing for The Anderson Family Foundation. Each contestant will have with them a guest in the hot seat who can help them. Stonestreet brings TV producer Danny Zuker, Forte brings his father, Reb, and Glaser brings Dr. Drew Pinsky.

“Regis came to me in a dream, asked me to do this and promised my own line of neckties if I did. I had little choice but to say yes,” said Jimmy Kimmel in a press release.

The original executive producer of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, multiple Emmy Award winner Michael Davies, returns to run the series. “My professional career has been inextricably linked with Jimmy’s since the days of Win Ben Stein’s Money, and he was one of the first-ever celebrity contestants on Millionaire in its original run. I can’t wait to work with him on this dynamic new version of the show that changed my life and the fortunes of so many who benefitted from and simply loved the game.”

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’s 20th-anniversary celebrity edition airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

