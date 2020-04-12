Is Whole Foods Open or Closed on Easter 2020? Are There Holiday Hours?

Is Whole Foods open for Easter 2020? If you’re needing to do some shopping or order some groceries via delivery today, then you’re in luck. Whole Foods stores are open today with adjusted hours.

Whole Foods Stores Are Open Today for Easter

A spokesperson for Whole Foods told Heavy: “Stores are open on Easter with adjusted hours. We’ll also open one hour prior to general public for shoppers who are 60 plus years old (as we are doing now) on Easter.”

Stores are now closing two hours earlier than their regular schedules that you might have been used to, so team members can restock shelves, sanitize, and rest before the next day.

To see your local store’s hours for Easter, visit https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores. Just enter your ZIP code or city and state and you’ll get a list of locations near you. Each location will list the hours it is open on Easter Sunday, along with the time that guests who are 60+ can start shopping, which is an hour before each store opens to the public. If you click on your particular store, you’ll also get to see directions, grocery delivery options, deals and sales, and store details.

Many Whole Foods are working with grocery delivery services right now, including Amazon Prime Now. If you’re a Prime member, you can get free delivery through Prime Now, as long as delivery windows are available in your region. If you’re interested in grocery pickup instead, go here to see if the Whole Foods near you offers grocery pickup.

Whole Foods notes: “We are partnering with Amazon in expanding capacity to service more Prime Members with free, two-hour grocery delivery and door drop service from Whole Foods Market in more than 2,000 cities and towns. We are also working to expand pickup to all markets under an accelerated time line. Click here to view the current list of stores offering pickup services.”

Changes for the Coronavirus Outbreak

Whole Foods has made a lot of changes in response to the coronavirus outbreak. They are now operating social distancing guidelines in the stores and facilities, along with implementing crowd control measures to limit the capacity within stores. They’ve installed spacing guidelines for lines throughout the store, including at the register. Whole Foods stores have also installed plexiglass barriers and have a team dedicated to sanitation at each store.

Stores are also suspending food and product sampling and have closed hot bars, salad bars, soup bars, and self-serve pizza counters. Seated areas are now closed and only takeout is provided for dining, and indoor and outdoor cafe seating is no longer available. Previous self-serve offerings are also closed, such as the olive bars and poke bowl stations.

Certain high-demand items may be limited in order to allow more customers to purchase them. The return policy has temporarily been suspended: all sales at Whole Foods are final unless there is a quality problem at the time of purchase.

So if you’re wanting to pick up Whole Foods today for Easter, the option is definitely available to you.

