Whoopi Goldberg’s House: Where She & Her Daughter Call Home

Whoopi Goldberg has been co-hosting The View remotely since late March, and now she is opening her home in primetime for the Jersey 4 Jersey COVID-19 pandemic relief fundraiser. Here is what we know about where the comedian and her daughter Alexandrea live.

Whoopi Goldberg’s House

In a November 2019 interview with NJ Advance Media, Goldberg revealed she has been living in the West Orange, New Jersey, neighborhood of Llewellyn Park for the past decade. The area was once home to inventor Thomas Edison.

“That is what brought me to Jersey, because I lived in the city and had no way of sitting outside,” Goldberg told the website. “Because every time I go sit outside, 50 people would come and hang out. I like people, but I just wanted a place where I could go outside and sit and so I started looking. And my work partner said, ‘How about New Jersey?’ I said, ‘I don’t know anything about it.’ He said, ‘When you’re ready, let’s go explore.’”

And explore they did. According to a previous article on NJ.com, Goldberg bought the 1920-era colonial house for $2.8 million in 2009. It has 23 rooms, a gym, and an outdoor pool. You can see pictures on the Celeb Houses website.

She told NJ.com, “I’m also a huge fan of Atlantic City. I love it. And so it’s great to be in New Jersey … I’ve been trying to encourage the governor to allow people to get married the way you can get married in Vegas. I’ve been sort of trying to help folks do some different things there because it was also the site of really the first enclave of the black middle class. I love all of that, so I’m thrilled to be back.”

The Jersey 4 Jersey Concert

The concert starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 22. The event will raise money for the NJPRF (New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund) and will also honor those battling the virus on the front lines, like healthcare workers, first responders and other essential employees, according to the official site.

This special evening will feature New Jersey’s biggest champions and celebrities participating from their homes, including Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, SZA and more. This recognition of New Jersey’s strength and character will also include first-hand accounts from front-line workers and citizens impacted by the pandemic.

“These are uncertain times. What is for certain is the pain, the fear, and the real needs of many of our neighbors, our friends and certainly all of those on the front lines,” says Bruce Springsteen in a preview video, adding, “We are practicing some social distancing, we are staying at home … we need to pull together and start the healing at home. So please, help the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.”

Jersey 4 Jersey kicks off Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

