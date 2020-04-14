Why Did Cheyenne & Matt Breakup on ‘Teen Mom OG’?

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd has remained quiet about why she and ex-boyfriend Matt Walker broke up, and on Tuesday’s fans gained a little more insight as to why the couple split. On the surface, the couple fought over asparagus. But when Cheyenne continued to explain what happened to her sister, Matt accused Cheyenne of being ungrateful.

At the time, Matt had moved to Los Angeles to be with Cheyenne. He proposed they live together, but Cheyenne wanted him to find his own place. While he was looking, she allowed him to live with her, but things–obviously–didn’t go well. When MTV cameras caught Cheyenne, she and Matt were supposed to go to Thailand to celebrate her sister’s birthday. The only problem was that Matt moved out days before the trip and he and Cheyenne weren’t on speaking terms.

Matt & Cheyenne Split After a ‘War Broke Out’

“A war broke out,” Cheyenne told her sister. “The actual blow out argument is going to sound so stupid I’m embarrassed to say it.”

It all came down to asparagus. Matt made Cheyenne a plate and included the vegetable, which she doesn’t like because it makes “your pee stink.”

“So I just said, I don’t eat asparagus,” Cheyenne recalled. “I’m just going to put this back.”

But that didn’t sit well with Matt. “You’re ungrateful,” he said, according to Cheyenne. “You should’ve started out with [thank you]. How dare you.”

“It was just so awkward. I just sat there like a mute not saying anything,” Cheyenne said, adding that the fight happened in front of their family and friends. “How are you not embarrassed by this?”

After they fought in the kitchen, Matt asked if Cheyenne wanted him to take his things. She told him yes and hadn’t heard from him. “If we don’t get on the same page on how I want to handle this relationship versus how he wants to hand it, I’m going to cancel his ticket,” she said, referring to their trip to Thailand.

Matt Doesn’t Know Why He And Cheyenne Broke Up

While Cheyenne divulged one of the big fights that led to the end of their relationship, Matt previously said on Instagram Live that he never got closure with Cheyenne. In fact, he didn’t seem positive that he knew what happened between them. “I don’t really know what the fuck happened if you want me to be real, I am not here to bash anybody, my ex included,” he said, according to OK!

“I still love her, it’s just, you know, I will always have a love for her, everybody around her as well, her family and friends, all of that kind of stuff,” Matt continued. “I can’t really give you too much, because I don’t know.”

Matt claimed he was always the person who had to fix things in their relationship. “There was no explanation behind it and every time I was trying to fix things,” he said. “I don’t know what was going on, so I couldn’t fix it especially, me being the one trying to put in the effort.”

To find out what happens next between Cheyenne and Matt, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Cheyenne Is ‘Cautious’ with Daughter Amid Coronavirus Pandemic