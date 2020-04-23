Will & Grace Is Canceled: The Show Will Not Be Renewed

The NBC reboot of Will & Grace ends tonight, April 23, 2020 after its third season, which is season 11 overall of the show. The final season consisted of 18 episodes plus a special following the finale.

Though the ratings of the show started out strong due to the boost by the former NBC chairman, Bob Greenblatt. The premiere of the reboot had 10 million viewers, but ratings steadily declined over the first season and only continued to decline in the second.

Each episode of the final season so far has averaged around 2 million viewers overall, with the middle of the season dropping to 1.97 million viewers for episode 10 and around that again for episode 11.

Tonight’s series finale, titled “It’s Time,” airs at 9 p.m. on NBC. According to the episode synopsis, Will does not want to reminisce about his life in the city, Grace is about to give birth, and Karen goes to the top of the Statue of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband.

The episode is followed up by a half-hour episode, which consists of highlights of some of the best moments of the series. During the special, cast and fans share stories about the show.

The Show Was Canceled After Three Seasons

According to the New York Post, the reboot suffered from the amount of political jokes, and after the first season, show co-creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan said the show will have less presidential humor going forward.

“It will be topical, but not really, as far as Trump stuff. Because there’s so much craziness happening on a daily basis, by the time this is released it’s weeks later,” Kohan said. “The best stuff is already being done on a nightly basis or at least on a weekly basis with Bill Maher, John Oliver, the late shows and ‘Saturday Night Live.’ We can’t match them for topicality.”

They said the second season would be more about characters moving forward than it was about proving they could still do what they used to do.

An Alleged Feud Was Reportedly Not the Cause of Cancellation

According to a report by The Sun, rumors circulated that co-stars Debra Messing (Grace) and Megan Mullally (Karen) had fallen out after the cancelation was announced.

Apparently, the two women unfollowed each other on social media and shared some cryptic posts that could have been aimed at one another, but NBC Chairman Paul Telegdy insisted the alleged feud was not the reason the show has come to an end.

A source told Radar Online that “They can’t stand to be near each other, and it created an impossible atmosphere on the set.”

Speaking to TVLine, Telegdy said: “Some things come to a natural end. [Series creators] Max [Mutchnick] and David [Kohan] told the story they wanted to tell.

“Just wait for the finale. It’s epic; it ties together so many threads. It is coming to a great, natural end.”

