Will Nell Be Back on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ or Is She Gone For Good?

The CBS Drama NCIS: Los Angeles has been teasing Nell’s departure from the show for some time, but that came to a head when she officially left the team. All signs point to Nell leaving, but it might not be so simple. The storyline was written just to free up actress Renee Felice Smith for other projects.

According to the episode synopsis for tonight’s season 11 episode 21, which is titled “Murder of Crows,” the “NCIS helps a former tech operator look for her missing ex-partner in fear he might be working with the gun runners they failed to take down years ago. Also, Callen reveals to Sam that he’s about to put down roots with Anna, and Deeks reels when his bar gets a negative review.”

Based on that synopsis, it’s not likely we’ll get any further information about Nell’s leaving this week. On next week’s episode, the agents will travel to Afghanistan to help with a sensitive case.

It’s extremely likely that Nell will be back by the beginning of next season of the show, but it’s not clear if she will be back for good or just to say goodbye to the team.

When Will Nell Be Back on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’?

It’s not clear when Nell will be back, but since Smith is still listed as a series regular, it’s likely that she will be back sooner rather than later. If she does end up leaving the show, it’s possible we’ll see her dealing with the fallout of leaving on her relationship with Eric.

She will certainly be back at some point, and it’s possible her return will lead both her and Eric to some clarity about what they want from their relationship and what she wants from her job.

TV Line reports that Nell might not be leaving the show for good, writing instead that the reason for the most recent storyline with her leaving the team was actually just to free up Renee Felice Smith for an outside project as shows do sometimes. That doesn’t mean she’s not leaving the show for good, though. It just means that it’s still unclear whether or not that is the case.

It’s important to note that NCIS: Los Angeles has not officially been renewed for Season 12. It’s likely the show will be, but due to the global coronavirus pandemic, show renewals have not been announced for the upcoming fall season of shows.

It’s Possible Nell Will Not Return Until Next Season

CBS completed filming on NCIS: Los Angeles until at least season 11, episode 22, but since Nell only left a few episodes earlier, it’s possible that she will not return this season and will only return if the show is renewed for a new season.

The show is expected to be renewed for a new season, which would begin airing in the fall of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic may make that more difficult, though, since it’s unclear when filming for any shows will be able to start back up.

Earlier in the season, Eric was written off the show for a few episodes when he was on an undercover mission, but he returned a few episodes later. Barrett Foa, who plays Eric, was being freed up for other projects at the time, just as Smith is being freed up for other projects right now.

READ NEXT: Why Did Pauley Perrette Leave ‘NCIS’?