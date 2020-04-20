Did Williams Send Yolanda the Threatening Email on 90 Day Fiancé?

Yolanda received a threatening email from a “stranger” during a recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but many fans, as well as her own daughter, believe the email is from her long distance boyfriend Williams.

The anonymous person threatened to release intimate photos of Yolanda to the public if she didn’t send him money during the April 5 episode of the show, and Williams was the only person Yolanda sent private photos to, which has led to speculation that Williams is blackmailing the reality star.

Although Yolanda is convinced somebody hacked Williams’ email and stole her private photos, she hadn’t been able to get in contact with Williams for several days before she received the email. He cut off all communication with Yolanda around the same time she confronted him about being Nigerian, which has raised some eyebrows among 90 Day viewers. Keep reading for details.

An Instagram Page Claims to Have Found ‘Stock Photos’ of Williams on a Website

Fans already believe Yolanda is being catfished by Williams, and his behavior all season has viewers questioning if he really is the scammer behind the threatening email. Since Yolanda has never been able to videochat with her English beau, her children are also concerned he might not be the same person he portrays on his Instagram page.

The Instagram page FraudedByTLC also claims to have found a series of “stock photos” of Williams on a website. The Instagrammer posted the pictures in February with the caption, “Oh Yolanda… Williams is catfishing you,” FraudedByTLC captioned the post above. “The team at #TheFraudcast found the stock photos and their owner in like, an hour. #sorrynotsorry, @tlc. Do better with the next storyline.”

According to Starcasm, the pictures that Williams used on his profile actually belonged to an Italian bodybuilder named Michele Di Lucchio. The publication reports that several of the images were photos taken by photographer Stefano Cavoretto, which adds up with FraudedByTLC’s claim that they are actually stock pictures.

That, combined with his strange (distinctly not English) accent and his Nigerian phone number, the fact that he asked Yolanda for money to come to the U.S., and his frequent disappearing acts every time he doesn’t want to answer one of Yolanda’s prying questions, has her children questioning Williams’ intentions.

She Received the Threatening Email Shortly After Questioning Williams’ Nationality

During an earlier episode of the show, Yolanda’s daughter Karra helped her mother track down a phone number associated with Williams, and it just so happened to be a Nigerian phone number. After several ignored phone calls, Yolanda texted Williams to ask if he was Nigerian, and he never responded.

Then, just a few short days after Yolanda questioned his nationality, she received an email from an “anonymous” person threatening to release nude pictures of the reality star if she doesn’t send money.

“I got his email from a stranger saying they will release some private pictures if I did not give him money,” Yolanda told the producer. “And they’ll do harm to me. They’re claiming they know where I live, so that’s frightening.” She added, “The only one I gave private pictures to is Williams, so he’s the only one who has them.”

Yolanda also noted, “These were provocative, nude photos I sent to Williams in private … I’d never done that before. It’s very frightening that a total stranger has my personal pictures and they’re threatening to embarrass me with them. It’s a concern for me, and definitely for my family.”

It’s Unclear if Williams Really is Behind the Email, but Yolanda is Convinced He Isn’t

The truth has a way of coming out…don't miss #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days Sunday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/Ym3ujiK2vu — TLC Network (@TLC) April 16, 2020

It’s unclear at this time if Williams really is the man blackmailing Yolanda, or if he even exists at all, but all signs point to Yolanda getting catfished, scammed and blackmailed by the same person. However, the reality star is convinced Williams is not behind the email, despite her daughter’s best efforts to persuade her otherwise.

In the clip above, Yolanda refuses to believe Williams is involved. “This threatening email didn’t come from Williams, this man seems evil,” Yolanda tells her daughter Karra, who responds, “When a scammer gets caught, personalities change.”

Fans are on Karra’s side, and believe Williams sent the email. One Reddit user wrote, “I think that she tried to call him so many times that Williams got so upset and sent that email. He wants her to stop calling him, but she won’t quit. Or maybe it’s just a fake email like the one ‘Azan’s friend’ sent.”

Yolanda: "The only person I gave my private pictures to is Williams but it cannot be Williams because this is not his email address" It is LITERALLY WILLIAMS Yolanda. Why are you this clueless 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/69nOk4029a — Nonhlanhla (@Nonhlanhla_Mado) April 19, 2020

Another Twitter user added, “OMG!!! Yolanda is soooo freaking delusional. Really lady! You honestly think Williams isn’t behind the scam email and on top of that he hasn’t been responding to you. Really lady?!!!” Dozens of others viewers posted similar sentiments on social media, all with the same, confused reactions as to how Yolanda could be so naive.

Viewers will just have to wait and see how everything plays out for Yolanda in the end. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

