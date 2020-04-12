Willie Nelson’s 2020 A&E Tribute Concert Time & Channel

The A&E Network is broadcasting two days of programming about some of the most legendary acts in country music history. On Sunday, April 12, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson are taking center stage. First it’s the A&E Biography: Dolly Parton, then the Willie Nelson: American Outlaw tribute concert. Here’s what you need to know about the American Outlaw date, time, channel, performers and more.

Willie Nelson: American Outlaw Date & Time: American Outlaw is debuting on Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. It is being rebroadcast Monday, April 13 at 2 a.m.

Willie Nelson: American Outlaw Channel: A&E is the home of Willie Nelson: American Outlaw and also Biography Dolly Parton, Biography: Kenny Rogers, and Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend. The Nelson and Parton specials air from 8 p.m. to midnight ET/PT on Sunday, April 12 and the Rogers and Haggard specials air from 9 p.m. to midnight ET/PT on Monday, April 13.

"Willie Nelson: American Outlaw" Premieres April 12 at 10 PM on A&EA&E Network's "Willie Nelson: American Outlaw" pays tribute to Nelson's seven-decade long career through emotional performances from his all-star tribute concert, interviews and behind the scenes concert footage. The two-hour special premieres Sunday, April 12 at 10pm ET/PT on A&E.

Willie Nelson: American Outlaw Performers: This tribute concert features performances by George Strait, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jack Johnson, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Norah Jones and The Little Willies and many more, including Nelson’s sons Micah and Lukas. Lukas is the frontman for country rock band Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real and Micah plays in a band called Insects vs. Robots. Lukas and Micah are Nelson’s sixth and seventh children; their mother is Nelson’s fourth and current wife, Annie D’Angelo.

Fans can probably also expect to hear some songs from Nelson’s newest album. “First Rose of Spring,” which is the almost-87-year-olds 70th studio album, drops on April 24. The title track was released in February. And finally, there is also an all-star sing-along of Nelson’s classic hit “On the Road Again.”

Nelson’s new album will feature the legend covering songs by Toby Keith, Chris Stapleton, and his longtime friend and contemporary Billy Joe Shaver, but it will also have many original tunes as well. The track list is as follows:

1. “First Rose of Spring” (Randy Houser, Allen Shamblin & Mark Beeson)

2. “Blue Star” (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)

3. “I’ll Break Out Again Tonight” (Sanger “Whitey” Shafer & Doodle Owens)

4. “Don’t Let the Old Man In” (Toby Keith)

5. “Just Bummin’ Around “(Pete Graves)

6. “Our Song” (Chris Stapleton)

7. “We Are the Cowboys” (Billy Joe Shaver)

8. “Stealing Home” (Marla Cannon-Goodman, Casey Beathard & Don Sampson)

9. “I’m the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised” (Wayne Kemp, Bobby Borchers & Mack Vickery)

10. “Love Just Laughed” (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)

11. “Yesterday When I Was Young” (Hier Encore) (Charles Aznavour & Herbert Kretzmer)

Willie Nelson: American Outlaw Other Programming: Celebrating Willie’s seven-decade long career and highlighting over 200 of his albums, the two-hour special honors the iconic Texan as the creative genius behind some of country music’s most historic recordings. The special features over 20 never before televised performances, exclusive interviews, captivating behind the scenes footage of Willie Nelson and some of music’s biggest superstars.

Willie Nelson: American Outlaw premieres Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on A&E following the Dolly Parton biography at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

