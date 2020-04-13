Willie Nelson is 86 years old and stands at 5’6″ tall. The legendary country music singer has eight children and has been married to Annie D’Angelo since 1991, after the two met on the set of the film Stagecoach.

A&E is airing a documentary on the country music icon at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on April 12. The documentary, titled Willie Nelson: American Outlaw, celebrates Nelson’s seven-decade long career, and will feature performances from George Strait, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, and Norah Jones, among others.

Keep reading for details on the A&E documentary and Nelson’s upcoming album:

A&E’s Documentary Highlights the January Willie Nelson Tribute Concert & Celebrates His Career

VideoVideo related to willie nelson’s age & height: how old is the legend? 2020-04-12T22:01:01-04:00

According to Taste of Country, the A&E special focuses on performances from an all-star concert that took place in Nashville in January 2019. Willie: Life & Songs Of An American Outlaw, A Willie Nelson All-Star Concert Celebration featured live tributes from several notable musicians across all genres of music. The A&E special will highlight more than 20 performances from that night, including dozens of exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage, Taste of Country reports.

The description for the documentary reads, “[The documentary] Gives viewers a front row seat at Nashville’s one night only Willie Nelson tribute concert featuring an incredible line up of performers including George Strait, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jack Johnson, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Norah Jones and The Little Willies and many more. Celebrating Willie’s seven-decade long career and highlighting over 200 of his albums, the two-hour special honors the iconic Texan as the creative genius behind some of country music’s most historic recordings.”

Nelson also promoted the special on his personal Instagram page, writing, “Willie Nelson: American Outlaw airs this Sunday at 10PM ET on @aetv and the 2 hour concert features an all-star cast joining Willie to perform all his hits. Get ready by listening to all Willie’s best this weekend including classics and new songs!”

Nelson is Releasing His 70th Studio Album Later This Year

VideoVideo related to willie nelson’s age & height: how old is the legend? 2020-04-12T22:01:01-04:00

Nelson has released 69 studio albums over the years, including 13 live albums, 16 collaborative video albums and 25 collaborative albums to date. His 70th album, titled First Rose of Spring, is slated for release on July 3, 2020 this year.

The title track of the album was released on February 21, and the rest of the album was originally scheduled to be released on April 24, but was pushed back to July 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation. You can check out the track list below:

“First Rose of Spring” (Randy Houser, Allen Shamblin & Mark Beeson)

“Blue Star” (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)

“I’ll Break Out Again Tonight” (Sanger “Whitey” Shafer & Doodle Owens)

“Don’t Let the Old Man In” (Toby Keith)

“Just Bummin’ Around “(Pete Graves)

“Our Song” (Chris Stapleton)

“We Are the Cowboys” (Billy Joe Shaver)

“Stealing Home” (Marla Cannon-Goodman, Casey Beathard & Don Sampson)

“I’m the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised” (Wayne Kemp, Bobby Borchers & Mack Vickery)

“Love Just Laughed” (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)

“Yesterday When I Was Young” (Hier Encore) (Charles Aznavour & Herbert Kretzmer)

Keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: Willie Nelson Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

