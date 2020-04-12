Is Winn-Dixie Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

With Easter 2020 happening today, you’re probably wondering if your local grocery store is open or closed. While sheltering in place, it can be nice to pick up a few essentials at the local grocery store. Traditionally Winn-Dixie has been open in the past for Easter, but this year it will be closed.

Winn-Dixie Is Breaking Past Tradition & Closing for Easter 2020

Unlike previous years, Winn-Dixie will not be open for Easter Sunday this year. A banner at the top of Winn-Dixie’s website reads: “Closed on Easter Sunday for a day of rest with family.”

This is unusual for Winn-Dixie, since they are normally open on Easter. But considering how busy most grocery stores have been during the coronavirus outbreak, it’s not surprising that their employees needed a day off.

Here’s what Anthony Hucker, President & CEO, said in a letter posted online about the day off.

We are eternally grateful for the dedication and bravery proven by our associates each day, as they strive to keep our shelves stocked and our stores ready to serve you. As a gesture of our gratitude, we have announced that our BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores will be closed Easter Sunday, April 12 to provide our dedicated and heroic associates a day to rest with their families. Even with a day of rest planned for our associates, it’s important for you to know that we continue our efforts to provide you with the safest and cleanest stores in earnest.”

Winn-Dixie is doing a lot to respond to the outbreak and keep things safe for employees and customers. The first hour that stores are open, Monday through Friday, will be set aside for seniors and high-risk customers. And pharmacies are also opening at 8 a.m. on weekdays to help.

Floor decals and Plexiglass partitions have been installed at registers, customer service desks, pharmacies, and liquor store counters. Touch-free payment options are available at all stores. Daily temperature checks are being rolled out for all associates and external partners, and in areas where COVID-19 cases are high, the number of shoppers allowed in the stores at one time will be limited.

In addition, associates, first responders, and health care professionals are asked to shop on Mondays and Tuesday from 8-9 p.m. so they can stock up on fresh food and other essentials.

The stores are also hiring an additional 5,000 associates to help meet the increased demand. Associates are allowed to wear face masks and gloves if they desire and they are distributing “as much of this protective gear to our stores as we can.” Winn-Dixie is also donating $250,000 to Feeding America and extending bonus payments to associates.

Winn-Dixie is also no longer offering refunds, exchanges, self-service food, rain checks, or Bissell Carpet Cleaner rentals in order to help with customer and associate safety.

So although Winn-Dixie isn’t open today, the store will reopen tomorrow for all your shopping needs. In the meantime, if you’re needing to go somewhere today, plenty of other stores will be open. Walmart, for example, is open today on Easter Sunday.

