Woody Harrelson Deletes 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory

Zombieland actor Woody Harrelson deleted a controversial post that claimed 5G, the fifth generation of mobile internet, was responsible for spreading coronavirus. Harrelson didn’t provide an explanation about removing the post. The idea is that COVID-19 started in Wuhan because last year they launched 5G networks in the city.

“A lot of my friends have been talking about the negative effects of 5G,” Harrelson wrote as the caption, according to Too Fab. “My friend Camilla seems [sic] this to me today and though I haven’t fully vetted it I find it very interesting.” The photo showed a report by Martin Pall, a professor from Washington State University who is now retired.

The report, which no longer appears on Harrelson’s page, claimed “5G radiation” is “exacerbating” the spread of coronavirus and making it deadlier.

Harrelson Has Posted About the Coronavirus Multiple Times

Harrelson has shared various messages about the coronavirus. On March 20, he shared a message about how the world has changed since people have been quarantined. The end of the post reads, “We are all slowing down, paying attention to our bodies and finding intentional ways to connect with our loved ones. It’s like Mother Nature is trying to tell us something.” He wrote “Luv this” as the caption for the post.

In another message, Harrelson shared a note from his friend Arundhati Roy, “who I greatly admire for always speaking her truth in the most splendid way.”

“Historically, pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine their world anew,” the quote says. “This one is no different. It is a portal, a gateway between one world and the next.”

Cellphone Towers Are Being Set Ablaze in England

People in England are setting cell phone towers in the U.K. on fire. Engineers who were trying to fix the damage were being heckled, CNBC reported.

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, told the Evening Standard the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory was “outrageous.” As the rumor gained momentum multiple cellphone towers in Birmingham, Liverpool and Belfast were set on fire.

“I’m absolutely outraged, absolutely disgusted, that people would be taking action against the very infrastructure that we need to respond to this health emergency,” Powis said. “It is absolute and utter rubbish.”

Dr. Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, agreed with Powis. “The celebrities fanning the flames of these conspiracy theorists should be ashamed,” he said, according to the Evening Standard. “Conspiracy theorists are a public health danger who once read a Facebook page.”

He continued: “Here, we also see similar groups of people keen to show their ignorance on a topic where they have no helpful expertise, nor any inclination to post useful public health messages.”

This is the consequence of those bonkers Facebook conspiracy theories about 5G. Key workers getting harassed on the street. pic.twitter.com/5z35r6sabp — Charlie Haynes (@charliehtweets) April 2, 2020

To curb the spread of misinformation, Oliver Dowden, Britain’s culture secretary, will meet with social media companies to talk about 5G theories related to coronavirus, a government spokesperson told CNBC.

“We must also see social media companies acting responsibly and taking much swifter action to stop nonsense spreading on their platforms which encourages such acts. The Culture Secretary is meeting with companies this week to discuss this,” the official said.

The spokesperson added: “We have received several reports of criminal damage to phone masts and abuse of telecoms engineers apparently inspired by crackpot conspiracy theories circulating online. Those responsible for criminal acts will face the full force of the law.”

READ NEXT: Boris Johnson Is In Intensive Care in COVID-19 Battle