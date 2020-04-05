Yolanda & Williams 90 Day Fiancé Spoilers: What Happens Tonight? 4/5/2020

Yolanda and Williams have been the source of some significant controversy during Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. From questionable accents to broken cameras and disappearing Instagram pages, their relationship has raised some eyebrows all season.

The April 5 episode of 90 Day Fiancé raises even more questions after Yolanda and her daughter do some investigating into Williams’ phone number, and Yolanda receives a threatening email from an anonymous person.

Keep reading for spoilers on what goes down between Yolanda and Williams during Episode 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

An Instagram Page Claims to Have Found Williams’ Photos on a Stock Website

Throughout their seven-month relationship, Yolanda has never video-chatted with Williams in person, which has her family worried that Yolanda’s hunky English beau might be catfishing her. Every time Yolanda attempts to FaceTime with Williams, he insists that the camera on his phone is broken and tells Yolanda that he would be able to see her but she won’t be able to see him.

On top of the suspicious issues with his camera phone, Williams asked Yolanda for money to come visit her in America, and he ghosted her for several days after she attempted to book her flight to England. His Instagram page also conveniently disappeared after she confronted him about the fake airport he told her to fly into.

With all of their issues highlighted so extensively on the show, some fans did some digging and believe Williams’ main photo is from the TLC show My Big Fat Fabulous Life. “Willisms [sic] pic is the trainer from my big Fabulous Life that they met up with in London to climb Eiffel tower stairs,” a user wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Instagram page FraudedByTLC claims to have found a series of “stock photos” of Williams on a website. “Oh Yolanda… Williams is catfishing you,” FraudedByTLC captioned the post above. “The team at #TheFraudcast found the stock photos and their owner in like, an hour. #sorrynotsorry, @tlc. Do better with the next storyline.”

Yolanda Receives a Threatening Email During Tonight’s Episode & Finds Out Williams Has a Nigerian Phone Number

Guess the honeymoon period is OVER! Tune in to #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/yUUzyzVAKt — TLC Network (@TLC) April 2, 2020

Yolanda gets a scary wakeup call during the April 5 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, titled “Who’s Crying Now?” After she and her daughter do some research and find out Williams’ phone number has a Nigerian area code, Yolanda messages him to ask if he is actually Nigerian, and a woman answers the phone and promptly hangs up.

Although Yolanda and Kara are taken aback by the female who answers the phone, Yolanda messages Williams to ask if he’s Nigerian. Several days and dozens of ignored phone calls later, Yolanda receives an email from an anonymous person threatening to release nude pictures of the reality star if she doesn’t send him money.

“I got his email from a stranger saying they will release some private pictures if I did not give him money,” Yolanda tells the producer. “And they’ll do harm to me. They’re claiming they know where I live, so that’s frightening.” She adds, “The only one I gave private pictures to is Williams, so he’s the only one who has them.”

Yolanda continues, “These were provocative, nude photos I sent to Williams in private … I’d never done that before. It’s very frightening that a total stranger has my personal pictures and they’re threatening to embarrass me with them. It’s a concern for me, and definitely for my family.”

When the producer asks if the person sending the email could be Williams himself, she responds, “This cannon be Williams, he has never talked to me in this tone. And this email is not from him, it’s from someone else, I don’t know who this person is. I think Williams was hacked and someone got into his messages and got my email that way. It must be how the pictures got out and how it got into this person’s hands. It just doesn’t sound like Williams.”

She adds, “I feel that with Williams, he is real and he does love me,” Yolanda says during a confessional. “I’m just praying and hoping that Williams will write me back and we can figure it out together. But this would be a major betrayal if I find out Williams had something to do with this. I don’t know how I would cope with that.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

