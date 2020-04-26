Yolanda & Williams 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Yolanda and Williams, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have had a tumultuous storyline this season, to say the least. Although all signs point to Williams catfishing Yolanda, the reality star refuses to accept that her English (or Nigerian?) boyfriend might be scamming her, despite mounting evidence and questionable behavior all season.

After Williams suddenly ghosted the reality star, wiped his Instagram page clean of any evidence of their relationship, and then cut off all communication, Yolanda suddenly received a threatening email from an “anonymous” person who promised to release some private photos if she didn’t give him money. Yolanda’s children have been trying to make their mother see sense all season but she appears to be blinded by her love for a man who she has never seen in person.

So what’s going on with the reality stars today? Are Yolanda and Williams still together? Although it’s too early to tell for certain if the two are still dating, we’ve got some thoughts on their relationship. Keep reading for details:

All Signs Point to Yolanda Being Scammed by Williams

Fake Williams Blackmails Yolanda, Prob A Misunderstanding Or SomethingOne of Yolanda's very bright and mature children need a conservatorship and ground Yolanda to her room with no internet privileges for 6 months. And they need to be very firm about it. Follow Master of BlackJack on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/clearlyclever3k/ 2020-04-06T05:06:19.000Z

Although Yolanda is head-over-heels smitten with her “English” beau, all signs point to Williams being a catfish who is trying to scam Yolanda for money. Earlier in the season, after Yolanda spoke with Williams on the phone, fans noticed that his accent didn’t quite line up with his claims of being English.

One Redditor noted, “He didn’t have British accent, let alone a Manchester accent (which is strong and hard not to mimic if surrounded by Mancunians). In my 34 years I have never met a Brit called Williams, unless that was their surname. She is so clearly being catfished I just don’t understand what the catfish is going to do or say when she lands in the UK. Should be interesting to hear his excuse.”

Yolanda also admitted that Williams had asked her for money shortly before the show started filming their storyline, which also raised suspicions. Yolanda declined to send him any cash and instead offered to book a flight to visit him in England. However, when she asked him which airport to fly into, he suddenly ghosted her and wiped his Instagram page clean of any signs of their relationship.

And if all that wasn’t enough to make Yolanda question their relationship, her daughter Karra helped track Williams’ phone number, which turned out to be linked to a Nigerian company. Furthermore, the Instagram page FraudedByTLC claims to have found a series of “stock photos” of Williams on a website, and Yolanda has never FaceTimed with her British beau due to his camera always being “broken.”

Yolanda Threw Some Shade at Williams on Instagram

It’s unclear at this time if Yolanda and Williams are still together today. Contractual obligations to TLC stops most of the 90 Day reality stars from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship while the show is still airing, and Yolanda’s Instagram page doesn’t reveal much about her love life at the moment.

However, Yolanda appeared to throw some shade at her long distance boyfriend on Instagram earlier this month. She uploaded a selfie to her page on April 7 and captioned the photo, “It took me awhile to learn ‘Being alone is not scary….but being with the wrong person is a lot more frightening!'”

Although the comment is far from proof that she and Williams split up, the cryptic message doesn’t bode well for their relationship at this time. Based on the way things are going on the show, we don’t believe the two will last, if they haven’t already split up. We hope that Yolanda’s children can help her see reason in the end, before she wastes more time, money and emotional energy on somebody who is clearly trying to scam her, but we won’t know for sure until Season 4 wraps up.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

