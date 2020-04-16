Zac Efron’s House: Where the Star Calls Home

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star Zac Efron is just one of the High School Musical members who are performing in ABCs special, The Disney Family Singalong. The event is raising money for Feed America, any organization that is helping people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Since most people in the nation are staying at home, all the performances will be remote from the celebrities’ homes. So where does Efron live?

Efron purchased his most recent home in 2013 for $3.995 million in Hollywood Hills, Architectural Digest wrote. The home includes a gym, an outdoor pool and a spa that has a waterfall feature. But that’s not all. There’s also a wine cellar and what AD.com described as a “state-of-the-art” electronic security system.

The Home Is Described as ‘Zen’

The home, which is five miles away from the first home he bought in 2008, contains five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The home, which is 5,6444-square-feet, also has a large backyard. The star, who considers himself an avid grilled, likes to use it his backyard to cook outdoors.

The home was described as “zen” by both AD.com and Zillow. It also offers plenty of privacy. “Set behind gates at the back of a long driveway, the secluded home will likely give the kind of privacy Efron needs from the paparazzi,” the Zillow blog reads. “Several of the rooms offer views of the city and ocean, and the open floor plan flows right out to a deck.”

Efron Joined The Singalong Special Last-Minute

High School Musical director Kenny Ortega wanted to do everything he could when he heard ABC was putting a special together to help out during the pandemic. “It gave me a purpose to get up every morning. I feel really good that we have an opportunity to do something like this — it’s good medicine,” he told Deadline. “I wanted to find something I can do to participate and it was so great to be given the call and invited by ABC to join.”

Efron, 32, was a last-minute edition to the lineup. “We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course,” Ortega told the publication. “Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes. They recognize this is an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast.”

The event will also feature performances by Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Amber Riley, John Stamos, Ariana Grande, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and more.

Don’t miss The Disney Family Singalong, which will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest, when it airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

READ NEXT: Mariah Carey’s Houses: Where She & Her Kids Call Home