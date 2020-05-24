Justin Beiber, Drake, Post Malone, XXL, Praised by 24kgoldn [VIDEO]

Rapper and singer 24kgoldn checked in with me last week via #StayScooped presented by Orox Leather.

The San Francisco, California native who is best known for his songs “City of Angels” and “Valentino,” discussed Drake‘s influence on him.

We also discussed the coronavirus pandemic, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors and why he deserves to be on XXL Magazine’s Freshmen cover.

You can check out our full Instagram Live interview here:

24kgoldn Discusses Drake, Success, New Music & more with Scoop B on #STAYSCOOPEDRapper 24kgoldn checks in with Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson and discusses music an tons more on #STAYSCOOPED with Scoop B 2020-05-05T06:46:47.000Z

You can also check out snippets from our conversation here:



24kgoldn on dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and more:

“There’s definitely a silver lining to everything, you know. For a lot of people, myself sometimes the whole ‘going out’ can be a distraction. So now I’m like, locking in the studio making this great music. And when it’s over, this music is going to be incredible.”



24kgoldn on his new single:

24k: Yeah, I just dropped a song with Kaash Paige called ‘Unbelievable’ so I’m really proud of that one. She’s super talented and amazing. We made the song together the first time that we met; actually on Post Malone’s Runaway Tour on the studio tour bus and just came together real magically and real organically. Our boy Jaasu produced it and we’ve been good friends since then.



24kgoldn on what Post Malone is like:

“Actually I haven’t met him to be honest. He’s elusive man! The Elusive Post Malone!”



24kgoldn n being on the XXL’s Freshmen cover:

“I belong there, one-hundred percent. It’s funny because when I did my pitch a couple months ago, and it’s like my pitch has more and more credibility and more better since then. So it’s like if you look at what I’ve been able to do with my 1 ½ years of officially being in the game. Not only I gave you ‘Valentino’ which was a certified platinum record and now it’s a hit in everybody’s books. My first song was a Top 100 Billboard hit, but I also did ‘City of Angels’ too which is a more international hit, and it’s a completely different style of music, you know? So when it comes to the versatility, the numbers you know, are taken care of already. Then you look at my social media to see how I engage with my fans. On my music, Tik-Tok out of all the rappers, I had the most followers. I was on that early. So I’m predicting the future. I’m a trendsetter and I think the most important thing really is I feel that I’m a good person. And when you’re a media company, you’re given the ability to cosign and being able to say I want to f—k with that person and be successful. I think it’s good for everybody to choose good people. Good human beings.”



24kgoldn on the death of Juice Wrld:

“It was really tough hearing about the loss because I was personally a big fan of him and that was one the artists that I was most looking forward to being able to work with in the furure. So you know, I think that was tragic all around.”

24kgoldn on the Golden State Warriors:

“I’m a Warriors fan man! I gotta hold it down for the home team. I’ve been a Warriors fan since we’ve been bad at basketball; since the tickets were $20.00 [laughs], before the Thunder stole our mascot! The lightning guy? Yeah, that was all us for a minute.”

24kgoldn on getting to a Warriors game at the new arena:

“I haven’t got the chance to get to a game yet. I was looking forward to going, but I don’t think it’s going to happen this year.”

24kgoldn On the biggest difference between the The Bay and Los Angeles:

“People dress so much better out here in L.A. In the Bay Area people really don’t give a f—k! You could be the richest guy, you could like see the richest man in the Bay Area – a tech billionaire or something, and he would come in with an Old Navy polo and khakis! [laughs] L.A., if someone’s ballin’, you know it.”

24kgoldn on other artists that he would like to work with:

“Juice Wrld or Drake. You know, just the artists that I was a big fan of at least on the hip-hop side. It would be Juice Wrld, Drake, Yung Thug, and then outside of that… like other types of music I would love to work with Billy Eilish. I would love to work with Justin Beiber, Teme Impala, just exploring that other side of music and seeing how I can take my hip-hop roots and combine it with someone else’s swag and see what kind of music it can make.”

24kgoldn On his favorite rapper(s) growing up:

“Drake was my favorite rapper growing up and still is my favorite rapper. So he definitely got me into the music. But I gotta give it up to A$AP Rocky and the A$AP Mob because they were just so fly with it. I was like, ‘I’m tryin’ to be like THIS!!’ and my Instagram was asvp_golden for like 3 years from middle school, because I was trying to be like the Mob. They were the sickest, the illest and the flyest. They made rap cool to the next generation.”



24kgoldn on Justin Beiber:

“I think that he has one of the most incredible voices of his generation. When he hit the world, he took the world by storm. And it wasn’t like people were f—–g with him off the rip. I was in 5th grade and I was like, “I ain’t f—-n’ with Justin Beiber! He sounds like a girl! ” just because all the girls liked him. He’s stealing my girls and he’s not even here! It’s just something about Justin. He’s got that voice that’s soft and you don’t hear stuff like that anymore.”



24kgoldn on his goals outside of music:

“My goal with this whole music thing is to you know, — music is my passion and I love making music. God has blessed me with a talent with making good music and I’m trying to perfect that, so I feel that I HAVE to make music. It’s a disservice to the world if I don’t make music. But there’s so many other things that I’m interested in like fashion. Acting. I just want to create my own world. I want to become the 24kGoldn lifestyle. The food. The music. The movies. The fashion. A certain way of thinking on the perspective of the world. That’s what I want to do and I see music as my fresh way to get in the door to tell people who I am.”