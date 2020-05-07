When Is 7-Eleven’s Free Slurpee Day 2020?

7-Eleven convenience stores are famous for their Slurpees, and once a year they offer customers to enjoy a Slurpee free of charge. 7-Eleven Day, during which customers can enjoy a free Slurpee, is July 11 (7-11).

7-Eleven Locations Across the Country Have Stayed Open During the COVID-19 Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic persists in the US, many businesses have had to close their doors. Since 7-Eleven is a convenience store, the chain was deemed essential and able to stay open with social distance and increased sanitation precautions in place.

