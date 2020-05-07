When Is 7-Eleven’s Free Slurpee Day 2020?

7-Eleven convenience stores are famous for their Slurpees, and once a year they offer customers to enjoy a Slurpee free of charge. 7-Eleven Day, during which customers can enjoy a free Slurpee, is July 11 (7-11).
7-Eleven Locations Across the Country Have Stayed Open During the COVID-19 Pandemic
As the coronavirus pandemic persists in the US, many businesses have had to close their doors. Since 7-Eleven is a convenience store, the chain was deemed essential and able to stay open with social distance and increased sanitation precautions in place.
We don't know who needs to hear this, but you can get a @slurpee delivered. 🤯 #7NOW #Delivery #OnlyAt7Eleven
— 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven) May 12, 2020
