7-Eleven’s Memorial Day Hours & Menus Near Me 2020

Most 7-Eleven stores are open 24 hours a day, even on Memorial Day, according to a 7-Eleven spokesperson. The convenience store is also offering special Memorial Day menu deals for 2020, and some stores offer delivery.

There are a few 7-Eleven stores across the country that chose to close for sanitation efforts due to COVID-19, or that have reduced their hours due to the coronavirus, a spokesperson said in a statement to Heavy. You can check if the 7-Eleven near you is one of those on this list. Find the store closest to you here.

Read on to learn more about 7-Eleven’s Memorial Day 2020 hours, deals and menu items. Also learn more about free delivery through May 31.

Here’s what you need to know:

7-Eleven Is Offering Special Memorial Day Deals Including Free Delivery & Specials on Menu Items

Hold on to your scrunchies, because @Dunkaroos are back! 🥳 Find them here first #OnlyAt7Eleven. Tag a 90's loving kid-at-heart who #totally needs to know! pic.twitter.com/sH5N198nMf — 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven) May 20, 2020

If you’re craving a Slurpee but can’t run to the store, you’re in luck! 7-Eleven is now offering free delivery through May 31 through its app and online. You can order right here. Use the code FREEU to get contactless, free delivery right to your door.

You can also get special deals this Memorial Day. If you’d like to pick up some wine, 7-Eleven is offering $2 off, with no purchase limit. You can also get a large pizza for just $5 or a pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream for $5.

7-Eleven also offers menu items including breakfast empanadas, chicken bites, nachos, kale and quinoa salad, apple fritters, glazed donuts, pumpkin muffins and more.

A statement provided to Heavy said:

Memorial Day Offers Until May 31st, we are offering customers FREE 7NOW delivery with code FREE4U. We’ve also added a contactless delivery option for worry-free delivery. Additionally, 7NOW is offering deals on drinks, food and snacks for Memorial Day. $2 Off ANY Bottle of Wine (no limit!)

$5 Pizza large pizza including Pepperoni, Extreme Meat and Triple Cheese. Limit 2 per order.

$5 Pints of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream. Limit 1 per order. Store Hours The majority of 7-Eleven stores are operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. However, out of an abundance of caution, local 7-Eleven stores may choose to modify their hours for enhanced sanitation.

7-Eleven Near Me & 2020 Pandemic Precautions

There are several 7-Eleven stores which have temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a company spokesperson. If you’re in the mood for a snack and live near any of the following stores, you won’t be able to visit until the stores reopen. Read on to find out which stores have closed.

Other locations have also elected to cut their hours from 24 hours to closing from midnight to 5 a.m. to increase their sanitation efforts.

“The health and safety of our customers is our top priority,” 7-Eleven’s website said.

The following list was updated as of May 22, 2020 at 9 p.m.:

California

Canoga Park – 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Canoga Park, CA 91303

San Diego – 1007 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Connecticut

Trumbull – 5065 Main Street, Trumbull, CT 06611

Illinois

Chicago – 7555 W Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60634

Maryland

Annapolis – 2002 Annapolis Mall Rd., Annapolis, MD 21401

Massachusetts

Boston – 50 Summer St., Boston, MA 02110

Michigan

Livonia – 15550 Middlebelt, Livonia, MI 48154

New Jersey

East Brunswick – 722 Route 18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816

Nevada

Las Vegas

4158 Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89109

3001 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109

New York

Bronx – 3220 Westchester Ave., Bronx, NY 10461

Manhattan

107 E. 23rd St., New York, NY 10010

351 Bowery, New York, NY 10003

1160 1st Ave., New York, NY 10065

142 Delancey St., New York, NY 10002

135 W 3rd Ave., New York, NY 10012

589 8th Ave., New York, NY 10018

Pennsylvania

Langhorne – 1266 E. Old Lincoln Hwy., Langhorne, PA 19047

Philadelphia – 1215 Filbert St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Rhode Island

Providence – 141 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903

Texas

Arlington – 960 Nolan Ryan Expwy., Arlington, TX 76011

Washington

Seattle – 6111 24th Ave. NW, Seattle, WA 98107

READ NEXT: Brock Turner Now: Where Is Turner in 2020?

