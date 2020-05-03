90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 11 airs Sunday, May 3 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 11, titled ”Private Eyes,” reads, “Lisa and Usman find common ground. Ed and Rosemarie enjoy some alone time. Stephanie meets Erika’s parents. Avery and Ash clash. Yolanda’s kids try to protect her. Geoffrey and Varya have a spa day. Darcey says goodbye, while David plans an investigation.”

Warning: this article will explore spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode is particularly intense, and features several arguments, an almost-breakup, a new face (who looks a bit like Darcey), and a strange, naked spa date. Following last week’s disastrous relationship seminar, Avery confronts Ash about his demeanor, and the two end up in an explosive argument. Meanwhile, Ed can’t find Rose in the hotel, Erika comes out to her parents, Tom calls his side chick, and Darcey mails Tom’s key back to him. David hires a private investigator to track down Lana but he doesn’t like the results, and Yolanda’s children help her find the truth.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Rose Disappears After Ed Tells Her He Doesn’t Want Kids

Ed Brown, aka “Big Ed,” has a hard time locating his Filipino girlfriend after he revealed during last week’s episode that he didn’t want to have anymore children. She was angry and hurt by his decision and said he should have told her these things before he came to the Philippines, considering her dream of having two more kids.

“Last night I revealed to Rose that I want to have a vasectomy and I don’t want anymore children, and when I woke up this morning, she was gone,” he tells the cameras. “She’s not answering my texts and she’s not answering my phone calls. I’m really worried … she didn’t leave a message with the front desk. I looked all around the hotel but she’s nowhere to be seen and I don’t know where she is. I’m really confused and sad.”

He adds, “Coming into this vacation, I thought she wants to marry me, you know … so it was really more about me trying to figure out for myself was Rose the one that I wanted? But now it’s a 180, now it’s really Rose sorting out for herself whether or not she wants to be with me.”

Avery & Ash Get Into an Explosive Argument

Avery and Ash, who have had a relatively lowkey season so far, get into an explosive argument following Ash’s (arguably sexist) relationship seminar during last week’s episode. After Avery confronts him about the seminar, he tells her he “feels like a dog that she’s kicked” and storms out of the house.

In the clip above, Avery says she was “disturbed at how he carried himself” during his relationship seminar, and when she tries to confront him about her concerns, Ash gets defensive. He tells the cameras that Avery “stripped me down in a way that, as a man, I actually don’t know what to do.”

He explains that he “failed to communicate properly” during his seminar, and he felt like Avery attacked him, which broke his heart. He says, “She’s like a pit bull, holding onto it, and she wouldn’t let go. Saying that I was not listening, that I was sexist, and we just can’t stop arguing right now. I’m realizing that she didn’t have my back at all, and it really breaks my heart.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

