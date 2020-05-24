90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 14 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 14 airs Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 14, titled ”Hard Habit to Break,” reads, “David tries to get closer to Lana. Avery says goodbye to Ash. Geoffrey finds himself caught in the middle of a sticky situation. Ed returns home. Stephanie reunites with her mom, and drama ensues when Lisa meets with Usman’s elders.”

Warning: this article will explore spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode is a bit slower than most of the season, although there is still plenty of drama in store for viewers. Most of the drama involves Geoffrey, Varya and Mary, considering last week’s episode left off with Varya showing up to Geoffrey’s house while his new beau Mary was visiting. Meanwhile, Lisa and Usman continue to fight the day before their wedding, David attempts to get closer to Lana and Ash and Avery say goodbye.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Lana is Unsure About Her Future With David

After seven years of chatting online, David finally has the chance to talk to Lana about getting engaged…in person! 💍See what Lana has to say on #90DayFiance, tomorrow at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/AZE2t0PESs — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) May 23, 2020

Now that David finally met Lana in person (after seven years of failed attempts), the reality stars need to decide if they are right for each other. Although David is head-over-heels smitten with Lana, she is being more cautious and wants to make sure she connects with David before agreeing to marry him and move to the U.S.

However, as David attempts to get closer to Lana, she doesn’t appear to be warming up to him very much, and with just a few days left in Ukraine, David and Lana need to figure out what they want to do. In the clip above, the two can be seen walking around Ukraine and snapping pictures with each other in order to apply for the K1 visa.

“Lana and I have had a great time bowling,” he tells the producers. “It makes me feel really good that things are getting better and better. “Lana and I are going to dinner and I want to do something more romantic because I only have a few days left in Ukraine so I need to talk to Lana about getting engaged before I leave.”

Despite David’s attempts to win Lana over, she still tells him she is unsure about the engagement, and that she needs a few more days to think about it before he proposes. He also invites her back to his hotel and she declines, which doesn’t sit well with David. He tells the cameras that he needs to know they can connect emotionally and physically before he brings her back to the U.S., which sounds a bit like he’s demanding sex in exchange for a green card (if you ask us). Fans will just have to wait and see how it plays out during tonight’s episode.

Ash & Avery Say an Emotional Goodbye

The tears are flowing! Avery and Ash aren't sure when they'll see each other next. 😢Don’t miss #90DayFiance Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/P9ZtwOGaCI — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) May 22, 2020

Avery and Ash had a relatively mild storyline all season, with just a few arguments and some trust issues playing out during Avery’s visit to Australia. Because they decided against applying for the K1 visa until Ash’s son Taj is older, their goodbye is that much harder because they don’t know when they’ll see each other again.

“I have so much love for him, but he has a son here and it does kind of worry me in the back of my head that he doesn’t even realize how hard it’s going to be moving forward for us,” Avery tells the cameras in the clip above.

When Ash asks Avery how she feels about leaving, she responds, “It’s hard when you think about it because obviously you have a lot of hoops you have to jump through before you’re able to come to me. I just don’t know how long it’s gonna take, that’s the scary part.”

Ash tells her he doesn’t want to wait nine months to see her again, but he tells Avery that she’s his first priority. He is planning to get his Australian passport so he can come to the U.S., and he promises her that he’s “not taking this lightly.” He adds during a confessional, “Now I look at Avery and I feel like ‘wow, I really connected with this woman and now I have to let her go.'”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

