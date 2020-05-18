Adam Levine Says He Misses Blake Shelton & ‘The Voice’ After Leaving

The season finale of NBC’s The Voice is underway, and a few years ago, that would mean that Adam Levine was ready to face off against the other coaches for the win. He has since left the show, though, and he admitted on May 15 that he misses one aspect of the show very much.

Levine left the show after season 16, revealing that the reason for his departure from the show was needing time to focus on his family and put a stop to his nonstop work schedule that he’d been working on for the past eight years.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Levine said, “I miss [The Voice]. I really do miss it. We all know how I feel about Blake. You know, that guy. But I wanted to stop at this point and be with my young family.” About his children, he said, “I’m obsessed with them. I adore them in a way I never thought I could adore another person.”

Levine also told Ellen he would love to return to the show, despite the fact that he loves doing “little more than sitting around the house” way more than getting a reported $30 million paycheck.

Levine Said He Misses Blake Shelton

On May 15, 2020, Levine appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to surprise a fan who is a nurse working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kimmel saw that the fan, Samantha Brown, was a huge Maroon 5 fan, so he had the singer, Adam Levine, stop by to say hi.

“You’re amazing, by the way, we love you,” Levine told her, and she said she missed seeing him on The Voice. That led to Levine mentioning that he missed his old friend and fellow coach Blake Shelton.

“As much as I really don’t like to admit it, I miss him very much,” he said.

They gave Brown a $10,000 gift card as well as gift cards for food delivery for all the nurses she works with.

Shelton Joked that Levine Could Kiss His Butt After Leaving

After Levine left the show, Entertainment Tonight reported that Shelton joked about Levine’s departure and said he was ready to “duke it out” with him, though he was happy with the fact that his long-time girlfriend Gwen Stefani was now on the show.

“Adam’s not on the show and I want him to know that he can still kiss my (expletive) wherever he is right now,” Shelton joked, before saying he “couldn’t be happier” that Stefani signed onto the show.

Stefani has also left the show now to pursue a Las Vegas residency. She was replaced by Nick Jonas at the beginning of Season 18.

In May 2019, Levine announced that he would be leaving The Voice and Stefani would step back in as a coach in his place.

Host Carson Daly reported the news, saying, “Of course many viewers will miss watching his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton. He’ll always be a cherished member of The Voice family, and of course, we wish him nothing but the best.”

Shelton is the only remaining original coach on The Voice, and he may seal the deal on another win this week to bring his total wins to seven rather than six.

