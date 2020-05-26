AGT Season 15: The 2020 Contestants & Acts We Know So Far

America’s Got Talent season 15 premieres on Tuesday, May 26 at 8/7c on NBC. The premiere episode is driven by audition performances from hopeful new acts looking to advance to the next round of AGT competition.

The official synopsis for the premiere episode, featuring the first night of auditions for season 15, teases “Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews return with new judge Sofia Vergara; variety acts and contestants audition for the chance to win $1 million; the golden buzzer offers five acts the chance to go directly to the live shows.”

Here’s what we know about the acts performing during the season 15 premiere of America’s Got Talent.

Vincent Marcus

In an early-release video of Vincent Marcus’s AGT audition, fans got to see social media star Vincent Marcus’s comedy set, during which he impersonated various celebrities.

Bad Salsa

21-year-old Sumanth Maroju & 15-year-old Sonali Majumder make up the dance duo Bad Salsa. In a sneak peek shared with Entertainment Weekly, the pair can be seen performing impressive stunts in their routine – including speedily-executed Chinese splits, which leave the judges and audience members with their jaws dropped.

Archie Williams

Archie Williams’ singing performance of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” is anticipated to be one of the most emotional nights of the premiere. Williams was wrongfully convicted of rape and spent 37 years in jail before being exonerated.

An early-release video of his powerful audition was used to promote the new season. He, of course, received a standing ovation from the tear-filled audition as he sang his final note. After his performance, Howie Mandel said to Williams “37 years, I can’t imagine. They took a life away from you. But if there’s anything that can be given to you, it is – and I feel it right now – the love that you are getting.” Mandel pointed to the audience behind him, who erupted into applause once more.

When asked how he got through all those years spent in prison, Williams said “Freedom is of the mind. I went to prison but I never let my mind go to prison.” Faced with dark times, Williams said “I would pray and sing” to “get peace.” He also said “I used to watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ in prison and I would visualize myself being there,” calling his audition his “chance of a lifetime.”

Pork Chop Review

Based on promotional photos, it looks like Pork Chop Review is a one-off of the ever-popular AGT dog trick act. Instead of dogs, however, it looks like the pair trained their pigs to execute on-stage tricks (while dressed in coordinated tutus).

Voices of Our City Choir

According to VoicesofOurCity.org, the choir is made up of people belonging to San Diego’s homeless population. On their website, they write proudly “We believe that every human being deserves hope and connection. It’s with hope and connection that we are able to lift ourselves from our circumstances.”

Additional acts performing during the premiere include:

– Ryan Tricks

– Old School Skaters

– Muy Moi Show

– Michael Goldberg

– Malik DOPE Drummer

– Eileen Chase

– Broken Roots

– Double Dragon

– Dan Nowman Niswander

New episodes of America’s Got Talent season 15 air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

