Albertson’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 25 this year. The holiday marks the unofficial start of summer for many, which means outdoor barbeques and other celebratory activities. Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, if you are in need of some last-minute grocery shopping, you may be wondering if your local grocery or convenience store is open.

Albertson’s grocery stores are open on Memorial Day.

Albertson’s has store locations in 15 of the United States’ 50 states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Most Albertsons locations open between 6 AM and 7 AM on Mondays, closing between 11 PM and 12 AM. We recommend checking with your local Albertsons for their exact times before heading to the store to shop. You can find the Albertsons store nearest you via their location finder here.

Albertsons Has a Delivery Service Available for Your Memorial Day Weekend Grocery Needs

Albertsons has delivery available for local customers who don’t want to have to worry about going into the store to pick up their groceries. The delivery option is as simple as adding items into your cart and then scheduling a delivery when you check out. If you’re interested in using Albertson’s delivery feature, you can start shopping here.

This feature has proven especially convenient in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While grocery stores were deemed “essential business,” many have opted to order their groceries online and have them delivered to the comfort and safety of their own homes to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19.

For Memorial Day weekend, Albertsons is offering a number of online promotions and discounts. A few of their barbeque-ready deals include Ball Park hotdogs on sale for $3, Signature Cafe potato salad on sale for $5.49, and a 12-pack of Coors Light beer cans on sale for $13.39. All of their deals and coupons can be found here.

Albertsons Locations Are Opening Early for the Elderly in Light of COVID-19

It is worth noting that, in light of COVID-19, Albertsons made the decision to open their locations across the country a couple of hours early each week so that their elderly and high-risk customers could shop more safely right when the store opened (freshly sanitized).

In a press release, they informed their customers “To help ensure that the most at-risk members of our community who must leave home to obtain groceries are taken care of, we are reserving, at minimum, Tuesdays and Thursdays 7 AM – 9 AM for them. During those times, we ask that you avoid shopping so that the store can be available for senior citizens, and other at-risk members of our community such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems.” If you are someone who would benefit from those early in-store hours, they recommend you check your local store’s hours for more information.

In addition to their early bird hours, Albertsons locations have implemented safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within their stores. If you are planning on shopping at Albertsons, we recommend wearing a face mask, maintaining physical distance, and sanitizing your hands before and after shopping. For more CDC guidelines on how to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, click here.

READ NEXT: ‘The Masked Singer’ Winner 2020: Who Won Season 3?