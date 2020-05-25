Aldi Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Aldi is OPEN on Memorial Day this year, but the grocery chain will have limited hours, so you’ll have to get your shopping done early. Aldi updated shoppers on Facebook that the store will be closing at 6 p.m., although hours may differ depending on your location. The store normally closes at 8 or 9 p.m.

“We will have limited store hours on Memorial Day, 5/25,” Aldi USA wrote on May 22. “A sincere thank you to all who have sacrificed so much. Most of our stores will be open from 9AM to 6PM, however some stores may differ by location.”

The German grocery store chain usually remains open with regular business hours for most minor federal holidays, including Columbus Day, Veteran’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Aldi also stays open for limited hours or half days on Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Labor Day, as well as Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The store was open for regular business hours yesterday, and will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, but will close early on Monday to allow employees to spend time with their families. Aldi typically only closes for four holidays a year – Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Keep reading for details on Aldi’s holiday hours of operation:

Aldi Used to be Closed on Most Major Holidays & Only Updated Their Holiday Schedule in Recent Years

When it comes to holiday hours, the Aldi website states, “All ALDI stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Additionally, all ALDI stores will be open limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The specific holiday hours for your local store can be found by using our store locator.”

You can check out the 2020 holiday schedule below. The list only includes federal holidays, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and not minor holidays like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Halloween, etc. The store is open for regular business hours on all minor holidays.

New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1) – CLOSED

Easter Sunday (Sunday, April 12) – CLOSED

Memorial Day (Monday, May 25) – REDUCED HOURS

Independence Day (Friday, July 3) – REDUCED HOURS

Labor Day (Monday, September 7) – REDUCED HOURS

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26) – CLOSED

Christmas Eve (Thursday, December 24) – REDUCED HOURS

Christmas Day (Friday, December 25) – CLOSED

New Year’s Eve (Thursday, December 31) – REDUCED HOURS

The store used to close for most major holidays each year, including New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Labor Day. However, in recent years the grocery chain updated their holiday schedule and now remain open during these holidays, but usually on a volunteer basis.

The Grocer Has Implemented Several New Safety Policies to Keep Customers Safe During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Despite the continuous spread of COVID-19 across the globe, Aldi has remained open and has continued to guarantee low prices to customers during the pandemic. The store is also taking extra precautions and implementing new safety measures to protect customers and employees from the coronavirus. The store also offers delivery services, which you can read more about here.

“Access to affordable groceries is more important now than ever before,” Aldi’s website states. “Our promise to you is that ALDI will continue to offer the lowest possible price every time you shop for groceries. For nine years running, ALDI has been recognized as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores by an independent Market Force Information survey of U.S. consumers. Regardless of how the market shifts, you can trust we will do everything in our power to continue to offer you unbeatable value.”

The statement adds, “And while we continuously look for ways to save you money, we remain committed to the health and well-being of our employees and customers. You can rest assured knowing the incredible ALDI team is working tirelessly to make sure you have access to the essentials you need, plus the ALDI favorites you love.”

