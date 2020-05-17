Alejandro Aranda Update: Last Year’s American Idol Runner-Up Today

Tonight is the season 18 finale of ABC’s American Idol, and stars from past seasons of the show will perform during the episode. One of those guests is Alejandro Aranda who was the runner up on last year’s season of Idol.

After his time on American Idol, Aranda began recording music under the name Scarypoolparty. In July 2019, he was scheduled to go on a seven-date US tour in July 2019, and tickets sold out minutes after they went on sale on the morning of May 23, 2019.

Aranda signed with Hollywood Records and released the single “Tonight” under the name Scarypoolparty on June 28, 2019. He has since released the ballad “Cholo Love” and the single “Diamonds.”

He also has new music coming out soon. He has been posting clips of songs he’s working on on his scarypoolparty Instagram. The music will involve different styles.

“Gonna be putting out music that involves all different types of styles of music, that I love making, from Deathcore, Goth, DnB and noise, And acoustic, And classical. Can’t wait to share,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Aranda Released an Album After His Time on ‘American Idol’

On November 22, 2019, Aranda released his debut album Exit Form. The album was released digitally and reached number 6 on the US Heat chart.

Prior to his album release, Aranda revealed that his parents made him take piano lessons as a child, but he “hated it and didn’t do it.” He also admits to being mostly self-taught on YouTube, saying “I feel like YouTube helped me out a bunch.”

When he was 20 years old, Aranda nearly lost his hand in a warehouse accident.

“I was working at a warehouse and I got my hand stuck in the conveyer belt, and I could’ve really lost my hand… It got stuck in between, and then it caught my flannel shirt,” he told Yahoo Entertainment. He said the situation was a wake-up call, though he walked away with no serious injuries.

He said he was struggling personally and decided that he wanted to start taking music seriously.

“I started playing the guitar, started playing piano, and then from then on, it was just nonstop, just thinking about classical music and presenting it in the way that I fell in love with music,” he said. “I found that road that I was searching for for so long.”

Aranda Will Appear on the ‘American Idol’ Finale

Tonight, Aranda will appear alongside much of the American Idol family in Lionel Richie’s performance of “We Are the World.” The song was originally written by Richie and Michael Jackson and released in 1985. This will be the first TV performance of the song in 35 years.

The new version of “We Are the World” will feature Richie alongside Alejandro Aranda a.k.a. Scarypoolparty, Fantasia Taylor, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery. The song will close out the show.

Tune into American Idol tonight, May 17, 2020, at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central to see which of the final seven contestants is named this year’s American Idol. The show will be followed by Taylor Swift’s Lover in Paris concert, which airs at 10 p.m. and is one hour long.

