Will ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 32 Premiere In 2020?

When television production shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBS initially announced that its 32nd season of The Amazing Race would premiere Wednesday, May 20, in the time slot where the 40th season of Survivor had just finished airing the previous week.

However, the network has now pushed it back and is instead premiering a new game show called Game On in its place. Here’s what we know about when The Amazing Race will return.

The Amazing Race Returns Fall 2020

In a press release on May 19, CBS revealed its fall schedule for the 2020-2021 television season. Wednesday nights will feature Survivor at 8 p.m., The Amazing Race at 9 p.m., and Seal Team at 10 p.m.

Now, the Survivor slot is contingent on the show figuring out a way to go back into production fairly soon. Survivor usually films in March-May for its fall season, so assuming they can start filming in June, that puts them on a pretty tight turnaround.

But even if they can’t get Survivor on the air for fall 2020, The Amazing Race season 32 was actually filmed two years ago and CBS, for some unknown reason, has been sitting on it since, so the entire season is already shot, edited and ready to go.

Some Other Scheduling Possibilities

One thing CBS could do if they can’t get Survivor’s’ production up and running quite fast enough would be to air two episodes of The Amazing Race back to back each Wednesday night for the first few months of the television season. Most seasons of the show have had between 11 and 13 episodes, so that would get the network six to seven weeks of content.

If the show premieres on Wednesday, September 30, that would take them into November. That would buy CBS more time to get a season of Survivor shot and edited, then that season could air two episodes per week from November 11 until December 23.

Another possibility is that CBS is able to get a season of Big Brother shot and edited before they can get a season of Survivor finished. Big Brother production is done on a much smaller, more contained scale than Survivor and does not involve international travel, so maybe the network will try to get that up and running to air with The Amazing Race in the fall.

However, with Big Brother, CBS sounds like it is still hopeful they can get that show on the air yet this summer, along with another of the networks reality shows, Love Island.

“With Love Island and Big Brother, we still hope to have them on the air this summer, it could be a little later than usual, but we’re still optimistic about getting those on,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline. “Those shows turn around pretty quickly. Big Brother has live shows every week and Love Island literally airs the night after it shoots, those shows do not have long post processes.”

Regardless of CBS’ other reality shows, however, The Amazing Race will be back this fall, probably in late September, which is the typical premiere time for CBS’ fall shows.

