‘American Idol’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch the Finale Online

The season 18 finale of American Idol airs on Sunday, May 17 at 8/7c on ABC.

‘American Idol’ Season 18 Finale Preview

The official synopsis for the American Idol finale episode teases “The top 5 perform a song that celebrates their induction into the top 5, and a previously performed song; America’s real-time vote determines the winner; special performances from music legends, including a performance of ‘We Are the World.'”

For longtime fans of the hit reality singing competition, this finale (and season, for that matter) feels different than any other due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In compliance with stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of the virus, it was not possible for American Idol to execute its usual live shows. Instead, once all the pre-taped episodes had aired, the show had its remaining contestants perform each week from the safety of their homes, and the performances and judges’ reactions aired live for the viewers at home to vote in real time.

The top 7 finalists hoping to compete in the finale are Arthur Gunn, Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Julia Gargano, Just Sam, Dillon James, and Louis Knight. The top 5 will be announced at the top of the show, eliminating two contestants from the finale right away.

Although the winner will not be crowned on the American Idol stage, production has still planned plenty of excitement and surprises for the big celebratory final. Per ABC’s press release, this is what fans can expect:

Kicking off the finale event following America’s last nationwide vote, the road comes to an end for two contestants in the Top 5 reveal. The Top 5 will then each perform two songs as they fight to win the coveted “American Idol” title. The first song will celebrate their induction into the Top 5, and the second will be a previously performed song and their new official “American Idol” single. Before America’s real-time vote determines the winner live on the East Coast broadcast, don’t miss special performances from music legends including “Idol”’s very own superstar judges, the return of the Top 11 and a fan favorite from this season! In the first TV performance of “We are the World” in 35 years, former Idols and judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan join Lionel Richie to close the show with an Idol family performance dedicated to all the families at home around the world.

Celebrity guests expected to appear include Cynthia Erivo, Lauren Daigle, Rascall Flatts, Doug Kiker, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Alejandro Aranda aka Scarypoolparty, Fantasia Taylor, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard, and Scotty McCreery.

