‘American Idol’ 2020 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 5/10

Long-time American Idol host Ryan Seacrest announced the Top 7 contestants for the 2020 season during the episode that aired on May 10, 2020. The remaining contestant moved on competing for their chance to be the next American Idol.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Idol comes to viewers from the homes of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as well as the homes of host Ryan Seacrest, mentor Bobby Bones and the remaining contestants.

The Top 7 episode featured two performances from each of the remaining contestants; the first was a song from the Disney catalog, and the second was a song that reminded the contestants of their mothers in tribute of Mother’s Day.

WARNING: Spoilers for the Top 7 Episode of American Idol follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated from the show.

Here’s who got eliminated from American Idol on May 10, 2020:

Grace Leer

Grace Leer, the 28-year-old from Nashville, was one of the contestants who didn’t make it through to the Top 7. Last week, Leer performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” saying that she’d grown up singing that song, and the show even showed a clip of her performing it in the third grade talent show.

After the performance, Katy said that it had been unusual but Grace was “big and beautiful” throughout, and Luke said that she’d shown off her “big, big, big voice.” Lionel, on the other hand, cautioned Grace and said she needed to remember the audience she’s singing to and if singing country is her goal, then she should stay there.

Jovin Webb

In his top ten performance, Webb performed “Voodoo” by Allen Stone, and the judges loved it. Lionel said the sound was “old school,” and Katy said she felt like she was at a bar in NOLA having an extra-dirty martini when he was singing. Luke remarked that the performance had been Jovin’s best yet.

Webb is 19 years old and is from Gonzales, Louisiana. Last week on the show, he said that being home while also working on American Idol has been like “a job” that comes with the same amount of fatigue.

Makayla Phillips

Last week, 17-year-old Makayla Phillips from Temecula, California, was given the opportunity to perform not by the number of votes she received but instead by the judges when they used the one save they were allotted for the season.

Phillips performed “The House That Built Me” by Miranda Lambert, which was in a genre that she wouldn’t have usually chosen for herself. The judges liked the performance, with Luke saying she had an amazing voice and Lionel telling her that she’s a star.

Sophia James

Last to be eliminated this week was Sophia James, formerly Sophia Wackerman, of Long Beach, California. The 20-year-old chose to perform “In My Room” by the Beach Boys,” and she said she was actually more nervous for the performance at home than she had been for performances on the big stage.

Lionel told her last week that he loved her delivery and she did a good job from top to bottom. Katy remarked that she definitely had a career in music no matter what happens on Idol, and Luke told her that she was a “wonderful vocalist” and her performance had been “magic to watch.”

Tune into American Idol to view stunning performances from each of the Top Seven performers. American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

READ NEXT: American Idol 2020 Live Shows Schedule Change: How It Works