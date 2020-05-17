American Idol 2020 Winner Predictions & Spoilers for the Finale

Tonight, May 17, 2020, is the season finale of American Idol. The beginning of the episode will be the reveal of the Top 5 contestants for the season, and then they will perform and voting will open and reveal who this year’s American Idol is.

The two-hour season finale of the show will be presented from the homes of Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as well as long-time host Ryan Seacrest, mentor Bobby Bones, and the homes of the contestants and special guests.

In addition to two performances each from the Top 5, the episode will also feature performances from the judges and special guests. Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo will be joined by the Top 11 to perform a medley of Aretha Franklin songs, Lauren Daigle and the Top 5 will perform “You Say,” and Rascall Flatts will be joined by fan-favorite contestant Doug Kiker to perform “Bless the Broken Road.”

‘American Idol’ 2020 Winner Predictions

This season of Idol has been filled with so much talent that it is difficult to predict who will win the title. It’s also hard because there will be five contestants left to choose from when voting tonight. We do, however, have some guesses about who will win this season.

First, Arthur Gunn is likely to win. He’s a fan-favorite with a touching backstory and an amazing voice that has continued to surprise viewers and the judges throughout the season.

We also wouldn’t be surprised if Jonny West took the title; he has consistently proven himself to be a favorite among the viewers and the judges.

We think that Francisco Martin and Just Sam will come close to winning, and either of them could be the runner-up for the season. It’s also possible Sam will win the title, of course.

SPOILER WARNING: The rest of this post contains spoilers for tonight’s episode. Do not keep reading if you don’t want the top five contestants spoiled for you.

‘American Idol’ 2020 Finale Spoilers

Again, spoiler warning: The following contains spoilers for tonight’s season finale.

Thanks to The Idol Pad, we have some insight as to which contestants will make it into the top five at the start of the episode. They have been correct with their spoilers for each live episode up to this point, so it’s likely they’ll be correct once again.

The report is that both Julia Gargano and Louis Knight will be eliminated at the top of the show and cut from the running for season 18’s American Idol. If that’s true, then the top five contestants will be revealed to be Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Francisco Martin, Jonny West and Samantha Diaz (a.k.a. Just Sam).

During the show, Luke Bryan will perform his new single “One Margarita,” and Katy Perry will perform her new single “Daisies” in its TV debut.

To close the show, Lionel Richie will perform “We Are the World” and be joined by members of the American Idol finale including Alejandro Aranda aka Scarypoolparty, Fantasia Taylor, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.

Tune in to American Idol at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central on ABC to see which of the Top 7 finalists are crowned the winner of Season 18 of American Idol.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ 2020 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 5/10