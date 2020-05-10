American Idol Voting 2020: How to Vote for Top 7 Tonight

Tonight’s episode of American Idol features performances from the Top 7 contestants. The Top 10 performed last week in hopes of earning America’s vote, and voting tonight will work the same way. Next Week, the Top 5 will perform in the Finale.

During tonight’s episode, the Top 7 contestants will be revealed and then perform their own chosen Disney song and a second song in a special Mother’s Day-themed performance. Four contestants will be eliminated from the running to become the next American Idol, which will leave seven contestants to battle it out.

Idol comes to viewers from more than 12 locations judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will broadcast from their own homes as will long-time host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones. Each of the contestants filmed their performances for the night in their homes as well, giving voters a look into their home lives and, in some cases, a way to meet the families of their favorite contestants.

Voting will begin mid-show once the top 7 have all been announced.

Here’s how to vote for your favorite contestant this week:

There Are Three Ways to Vote

There are three separate ways to vote for your favorite contestants. First, you can vote at AmericanIdol.com/vote or download the American Idol text. The other convenient way to vote is via text message. For texting, you simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.”

This list will be updated after the Top 7 are revealed.

The numbers for the contestants are:

Jovin Webb: text “2” to 21523

Louis Knight: text “5” to 21523

Makayla Phillips: text “6” to 21523

Francisco Martin: text “12” to 21523

Sophia James: text “13” to 21523

Dillon James: text “15” to 21523

Arthur Gunn: text “16” to 21523

Julia Gargano: text “17” to 21523

Grace Leer: text “18” to 21523

Just Sam: text “19” to 21523

Jonny West: text “20” to 21523

You Can Vote Up to 10 Times Per Method, Per Contestant

You don’t have to limit your vote to just one contestant or just one vote per contestant. Instead, you can split your 10 votes between contestants if you’d like. On the website or the app, you can split them up however you want. When it comes to texting, you just have to text 21523 the contestant’s number however many times you’d like to vote for them.

Vote up to 30 times per week. At the end of the voting period, the votes will be tallied, and the 10 contestants with the fewest number of votes will be sent home at the beginning of next week’s episode.

There were originally going to be a total of six live shows, which would have started with a Top 14 show on April 12, a Top 10 show on April 18 and a Top 8 show on April 26; however, due to the circumstances, the number of live shows got cut down to just a few.

The season finale of the show now set to air on Sunday, May 17 when host Ryan Seacrest will crown the Season 18 American Idol. It will be an interesting show to tune into since America voted on the Top 7 rather than the Top 4 or something along those lines before the show airs. It’s possible they will have some type of live voting during the show in order to determine the winner.

