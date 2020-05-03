American Idol Voting 2020: How to Vote for Top 10 Tonight

During tonight’s “Home”-themed episode of ABC’s American Idol, the top 10 contestants will be revealed and then compete for America’s vote. The show airs tonight, May 3, 2020, at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. CT.

For the first time ever, Idol will air the results from the homes of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as well as mentor Bobby Bones and long-time Idol host Ryan Seacrest. The contestants will hear the results from the comfort of their homes as well.

After the 2020 American Idol Top 10 contestants are revealed, they will continue to pursue their goal as they perform their hometown-inspired songs for the chance to win the votes of the viewers to make it through to the next round.

Here’s how to vote for your favorite contestant:

Vote Online, On the App, or Via Text Message

There are three separate ways to vote for your favorite contestants. First, you can vote at AmericanIdol.com/vote or download the American Idol text. The other convenient way to vote is via text message. For texting, you simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.” Note that this list will be updated after the top 10 are revealed tonight.

The numbers for the contestants are:

Kimmy Gabriela: text “1” to 21523

Jovin Webb: text “2” to 21523

Franklin Boone: text “3” to 21523

Olivia Ximines: text “4” to 21523

Louis Knight: text “5” to 21523

Makayla Phillips: text “6” to 21523

Aliana Jester: text “7” to 21523

Faith Becnel: text “8” to 21523

Nick Merico: text “9” to 21523

Lauren Spencer-Smith: text “10” to 21523

Cyniah Elise: text “11” to 21523

Francisco Martin: text “12” to 21523

Sophia James: text “13” to 21523

DeWayne Crocker Jr.: text “14” to 21523

Dillon James: text “15” to 21523

Arthur Gunn: text “16” to 21523

Julia Gargano: text “17” to 21523

Grace Leer: text “18” to 21523

Just Sam: text “19” to 21523

Jonny West: text “20” to 21523

You Can Vote Up to 10 Times Per Method

You don’t have to limit your vote to just one contestant or just one vote per contestant. Instead, you can split your 10 votes between contestants if you’d like. On the website or the app, you can split them up however you want. When it comes to texting, you just have to text 21523 the contestant’s number however many times you’d like to vote for them.

Vote up to 30 times per week. At the end of the voting period, the votes will be tallied, and the 10 contestants with the fewest number of votes will be sent home at the beginning of next week’s episode.

There were originally going to be a total of six live shows, which would have started with a Top 14 show on April 12, a Top 10 show on April 18 and a Top 8 show on April 26; however, due to the circumstances, the number of live shows got cut down to just a few.

The season finale of the show now set to air on Sunday, May 17 when host Ryan Seacrest will crown the Season 18 American Idol.

Tonight’s episode of American Idol will feature celebrity guests Phillip Phillips, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth and Darius Rucker.

Tune in to American Idol as TV history is made on Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

READ NEXT: Louis Knight “Wasn’t Sure” He Wanted to Audition for ‘American Idol’