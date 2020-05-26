America’s Got Talent 2020 Spoilers: Who Made It Through on AGT Tonight

America’s Got Talent season 15 premiered on Tuesday, May 26 at 8/7c on NBC. The episode featured night 1 of auditions, performed by new acts hoping to advance in the competition.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS for season 15 episode 1 of America’s Got Talent below. This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 15 Premiere Recap

Kicking off the night’s performances with the season’s first audition was Pork Chop Revue. Before taking the stage, they said their goal is to have their pics (and hogs) be the first performing pigs on the Las Vegas strip. Their act was a pig trick show, in which they demonstrated the various skills they taught the pigs for the routine. A performance highlight was when the largest hog pushed a baby stroller (holding a piglet) across the stage for the grand finale. Applauding the act’s originality, all 4 judges agreed to send Pork Chop Revue through to the next round of competition.

Dance duo Bad Salsa was up next. After explaining that “Bad” was an acronym for the type of salsa style that they dance, the 21 and 15-year-old pair blew the judges and audience away with a stunt-filmed acrobatic salsa routine that passed them through to the next round with flying colors.

An unnamed tap dancer, clad in a Whoopie Cushion costume, was X-ed off the stage by all 4 judges – Sofia Vergara’s first “X” as an AGT judge. She was the first rejected act shown this season.

Following that unfortunate performance, Joey (a music teacher) and Austin Edwards (a homicide detective) of Broken Roots took the stage. They revealed that their AGT audition was their first time performing together. The duo sang and played guitar together in a performance of “Wanted Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi. The judges loved the act and their connection and voted them on to the next round.

Malik DOPE Drummer was up next to audition, promising the judges “a way you’ve never seen drumming before.” His unique, confident, and entertaining performance earned him a standing ovation. The judges loved his talent, and all voted “yes” to Malik DOPE Drummer continuing on in the competition.

Magician Ryan Tricks told the judges that he’s on AGT for his two children. He called “BFFs” Howie and Simon to the stage to test their connection as part of his act. Everyone was stunned by his “psychic connection experiment” magic act, which was executed flawlessly. The judges all said “yes” to Ryan Tricks.

Archie Williams, who spent 37 years in prison after being wrongly incarcerated, moved his audience with a stirring rendition of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

New episodes of America’s Got Talent season 15 air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

