Amy & Chris Update on ‘Little People, Big World’: Where Are They Today?

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek, stars of the hit TLC series Little People, Big World, are still together today and going strong. The reality stars are in the process of planning their wedding, which is scheduled for sometime in 2021.

The LPBW stars got engaged in September 2019, and although they are still very happily engaged today and planning their nuptials, they haven’t moved in together, according to an Instagram Live video Amy shared in April. Here’s what we know about Amy and Chris’ relationship today:

Amy & Chris Got Engaged in September 2019

Amy and Chris got engaged in September 2019 while out to celebrate Amy’s birthday at her favorite restaurant. The two had been dating since 2017, so the engagement was a long time coming. Following Chris’ proposal, the reality star told People, “I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled! I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Marek added that he was “nervous” to propose, but he attempted to pick the perfect engagement ring for his longtime girlfriend. “I was very nervous! It had to be a heart shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted.” He also said he wished the cameras weren’t there because he became very emotional during the proposal, but he was thrilled nonetheless that Amy said yes.

“After it was over, I really regretted that the cameras were there because I didn’t like anyone else seeing it,” he told Us Weekly. “I wasn’t expecting those waves of emotion to overtake me like that. I was sorry that there were other people that got to see that.”

Amy also shared the news on Instagram, along with a photo of her beautiful ring. The reality star wrote, “Guess what! I wanted to share with you – I’m engaged! I was so surprised when Chris asked me to marry him. I said YES… I couldn’t be happier and so looking forward to this new part of our life journey together. I’m blessed. Love you Chris. I love us.”

They Haven’t Moved in Together Just Yet, Because Amy Needs More Time

During an Instagram Live video on April 22, Amy revealed that she and Chris are taking steps toward moving in together, but she still needs a little bit more time before fully committing to the move. She mentioned during the April 28 episode of LPBW that she is ready to move in with her beau, but she wanted to take a bit more time to do so.

“Last night, we had talked about living together and when that would all happen,” she said on the show. “I think I am very good with, you know, moving in with him while we’re engaged, planning for a wedding, and a marriage.” She also added, “For right now, I’ve got 30 years of stuff to move. I mean, I’d like to get all settled in with the furniture or whatever furniture and stuff, and then move in and stuff like that.”

However, on April 22, the 55-year-old reality star took to Instagram Live to answer fan questions. During the Q&A she revealed that Chris still had his own house, as of late April. “No, we’re not living together full time. He is over about four days and three nights, or something like that. We definitely hang out. But he still has his house”

New episodes of Little People, Big World air Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC.

