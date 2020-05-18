Amy Schumer & Husband Chef Chris Fischer’s Cooking Show Is Hilarious

Amy Schumer and her chef husband, Chris Fischer, along with their baby Gene and his nanny, are the perfect recipe for cooking show Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.

Schumer and Fischer have scored a self-filmed cooking show on the Food Network and it features their nanny, Jane, who helps them film. The couple’s son Gene also makes appearances on the show, in between naps, it seems. Schumer takes center stage on the show with her humor and constant comments, while Fischer is more on the quiet side. It’s the perfect balance and makes for a great on-screen duo. And, while fans get to learn more about the couple’s relationship, they also get to see some delicious cooking.

Schumer and Fischer go extra lengths to make sure viewers have gotten all the information they need from each episode. Schumer posts the recipes and instructions from the show on her Instagram account for followers to see.

Amy Schumer & Her Husband Are Quarantined In a Friend’s House

While filming their cooking show, Schumer and husband Fischer are calling Martha’s Vineyard home, as reported by Food Network. Schumer has a professional past as a bartender, while Fischer is a chef. He has worked at the restaurant Beach Plum, as well as The Covington Restaurant, according to The Huffington Post. While Fischer does the cooking, Schumer teaches viewers how to make certain drinks.

Fischer is also an author and wrote the James Beard Award-winning “The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook: A Year of Cooking on Martha’s Vineyard”. His family actually owns Beetlebung Farm. So, Martha’s Vineyard is very familiar to him. To boot, Martha’s Vineyard is where Fischer and Schumer first met.

Chris Fischer Named the Show

In an interview with Fatherly, Schumer said that her husband came up with the name of their show Amy Schumer Learns to Cook. She explained, “Chris came up with the name and that’s exactly what the show is. For me, it was nerve wracking. Everything wasn’t in my control, which was a little triggering. I was a little defensive at first, but once I realized it was just us being ourselves I trusted that we were doing the best we could. And he’s the best cook I ever tasted … which sounds disgusting.”

Fischer said, “There’s no intentional element to anything. One day we were taking a walk and I was like, ‘Why don’t I teach you how to cook.’”

Schumer also went on to say that she’s so happy she’s able to include her baby boy, Gene.

Amy Schumer & Her Husband Have Another Docuseries Called “Expecting Amy”

Schumer’s docuseries Expecting Amy will premiere on July 9, 2020, on HBO Max and it goes behind the scenes of Schumer’s difficult pregnancy with baby Gene, according to Variety. When speaking with Variety about the docuseries, Schumer stated, “Women are warriors, every one of us. And I hope sharing my story brings more awareness to the challenges of pregnancy and childbirth.”

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, released a statement about the piece and about Schumer’s journey to Deadline. Aubrey said, “Amy Schumer is an inspiration and this project is such an honest look at her experience being on the road while preparing for her special. Her willingness to showcase her immense vulnerability, during the most challenging time in her life, is both empowering and hilarious.”

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook airs on Food Network on Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET.

