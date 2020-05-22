Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller’s Fights & Dating Beef Explained

Angela Simmons of WE TV’s Growing Up Hip Hop, has more drama being put on display with her ex-boyfriend Romeo Miller in the newest episode of the reality show.

While neither of the cast members have explained what exactly happened between them, they have not been talking since something went down during filming for GUHH. Simmons told TooFab in February that the drama would be season-long, adding that she thought it was “random.”

“It’s so random. In my life, it’s not really what’s most important, but he has made it something dragged it out at this point, that’s why we’re here talking about it,” she said. “I’m so over it, so over it. It’s nothing to me. I’m raising a kid, I’m working, I’m doing what I need to do and here we are talking about Romeo.”

Romeo Miller Allegedly Exited the Show Amid Drama With Producers and Angela

As much as fans want to believe that reality TV actually depicts reality, sometimes there are things going on behind the scenes and on camera that have been put into play by producers. In this case, according to Urban Islandz, producers wanted to create a romantic relationship between Romeo and Angela and misrepresent other aspects of his life, leading him to leave the show.

Master P confirmed the suspicions, sharing on Instagram that behind the camera, producers wanted Romeo and Angela to fall in love.

“Why do you want to see them fall in love? There’s no love there,” he said. “She lost her husband, or her boyfriend, or baby daddy. She lost him. He got murdered. She don’t need another relationship right now.”

Master P also told TMZ that production companies stir up drama for ratings and have chopped up scenes to focus on the negatives rather than positives in the past.

Angela Is “Confused” About the Beef

In a February episode of GUHH, Angela complains about Romeo, saying she’s not sure why he got involved in her life. She previously met with Master P to talk to him about a role in a movie he’s producing, and Romeo was brought into the conversation, with Master P saying it’s possible that she interpreted the beef with Romeo the wrong way.

“I’m just respectful to my elders. Personally, the only person who has an issue with me is Romeo,” she said. “It’s just between me and him, I really don’t even have an issue with Romeo. I’m just as confused as you are.”

Romeo Was “Disrespectful” to the Simmons

In last week’s episode of GUHH, the Simmons sat down with Eric to ask about what Romeo said about them and wanted to know if it was disrespectful. Eric confirmed that it was, adding that Angela and Romeo need to sit down and figure it out.

“I’m stuck in the middle,” he said. He also told them that Romeo wanted to have a sit down with them.

The feud dates back to when Angela’s ex-fiance died and Romeo promised to step up, according to Essence.

“After everything happened with me and my child’s father and what happened with my son he was like, ‘I’m going to be there for you,’ and he said this on TV,” Angela said. “If you say that, and I don’t care if we’re filming or not, really mean that because that means a lot to me especially with what I have on my plate.”

“And to me, he didn’t step up at all,” she continued. “I don’t expect nobody to do nothing for me;’ that’s fine, but he didn’t step up.”

Angela and Romeo briefly dated in 2012 before splitting up, and they have come close to dating again since then, though they have not rekindled their relationship and are apparently no longer on speaking terms.

