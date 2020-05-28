Angelina Pivarnick’s Wedding Drama: How a Toast Ruined the Day

In late 2019, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member Angelina Pivarnick got married to Chris Larangeira. The wedding was nearly ruined after Pivarnick’s bridesmaids, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley gave a mean-spirited toast at the reception.

Reports of the speech came out the day following the wedding. US Magazine reported that the bride was so upset that she was no longer talking to her castmates and had actually stormed off during the wedding.

Prior to the wedding, Pivarnick was reluctant to have Farley as part of the wedding party, but she eventually did ask her to participate because she didn’t want anyone to feel left out on her special day, even if there was drama between the friends previously.

The Bridesmaids’ Toast Earned Boos From the Other Guests

While the guests laughed along at first, thinking the speech was just a fun joke, they reportedly began booing the women after they continuously made mean comments toward the bride.

During the speech, Polizzi stood up during the reception and called the bride “the fly on my sh*t,” while the other two bridesmaids told her that she was the “trash to our bags,” the “throw up to our hangovers,” and the “dump to our island.” Audio was later obtained by Champion Daily and The Ashleys Reality Roundup.

After the speech wrapped up, the bride left the wedding for nearly an hour but did end up returning to the reception to celebrate with her friends and family. Her bridesmaids said it was a joke, and they hadn’t meant for their speech to be taken as mean.

The ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Maintain The Speech Was Meant as a Joke

According to E! Online, Cortese posted on Instagram to address what was said in the speech and how it should have been taken, but the post has now been deleted.

“Listen I understand your all upset about our speech but we also include nice things in it as well,” she wrote. “We thought since Angelina always says ‘I never take myself seriously,’ she would truly laugh at the stuff we said… clearly we were wrong.. we’re friggen human .. people make mistakes.”

The Jersey Shore TV personality continued on the post, writing that people were writing her and wishing bad things on her son because of the speech, which she said was not meant to be malicious.

“I’m not a mean person and our intentions were never negative .. yes we had a ‘roast part’ which yes I understand no one agrees with … we truly thought she was going to laugh and right after we went into how lucky we are to have her in our lives and she’s the sister we needed in the house.”

The wedding took place at Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Attendees included Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV. The wedding episode will air on Thursday, June 4.

