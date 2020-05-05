Angie Douthit, Mackenzie McKee’s Mom: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Angie Douthit is the late mother of Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee. She died from cancer in December when she was 50 years old after battling nearly two years.

Tuesday night’s episode of the series is slated to show the memorial service for Douthit, a marathon runner who ate healthy, never smoked and exercised two to three times a day. “Tonight is going to be hell to relive on #TeenMomOG,” McKee wrote on May 5. “I am still broken and I may never be healed.”

McKee, who originally appeared on Teen Mom 3, regularly talks about her mother on social media. In a recent post, she talked about how important physical fitness was to Douthit. “In several ways I want my kids to look up to me the way I did my momma. One huge thing I’m so thankful for in her (other than her faith) was her love for fitness,” she wrote. “Man, that woman was an animal. A freak of nature.”

To find out more about Douthit, continue reading below for five fast facts:

1. Douthit Wanted People To Run With Her

No matter how sick she got, Douthit wanted people to get off their couches an exercise. As explained on her website, Angies Race, Douthits cancer had spread to her liver, bones, and lymph nodes in May 2019. Two more tumors were found on her brain.

She also got sick with two different types of pneumonia, but she didn’t give up. Douthit was determined to race in July, even as she continued with more radiation and chemotherapy.

“Regardless, Angie’s goal is to get the entire world up on their feet, moving and exercising. She strongly desires to see people from all over the world to get up and start their health journey,” the website said. “This can include running, walking, biking, swimming, dancing, or anything physical.”

2. Douthit Became a Motivational Speaker After She Got Sick

One of the things Douthit always wanted to do was help people. When she got diagnosed with cancer, McKee revealed that her mother was forced to slow down and think about her future.

The thing that should out to her was she should be spreading the word of God. McKee said the idea came to her while she was going through a CAT scan.

McKee said Douthit tried to accept every opportunity for a speaking engagement. “I never knew a human could achieve what she did in two short years,” the MTV reality TV star wrote. “Most don’t achieve it in their entire life. People were calling her left and right and sometimes she had to turn down a few things because she was booked.”

3. Douthit Told McKee She Would Take Over Her Speaking Engagements

McKee loved to listen to her mother talk, but she didn’t think its something she could ever do herself. Its something McKee never thought was possible.

“She told me 2 months before going to heaven that God told her that I was going to use my platform to inspire others to get closer to God,” she wrote her mother’s Instagram page on May, which she and her sisters now control. “I literally laughed. People have seen me as a joke ever since being on tv and its really shot down my self esteem.”

Now the mother-of-three is going to follow in Douthit’s footsteps after she received an opportunity to do a speaking engagement. “I am nervous, but like my mom said, stop waisting time, get to doing Gods work, we are not promised tomorrow,” she wrote.

4. McKee Has Been Struggling with Douthit’s Death

On Teen Mom OG, McKee was open about not being ready to let her mother go. She was devestated when her mother told her the cancer had spread. Her mother was one of her cloest friends, someone who gave her advice about marriage, helped her raise her children and someone McKee turned to.

With her gone, McKee has experienced more pain than she could imagine. While getting a pedicure with one of her friends on Tuesday’s episode, McKee talked about what the struggle has been like.

“I walked in here and the last time I got my toenails done with was my mom. That’s what we always did together,” she said on Tuesday’s episode. “Everyone always says it gets easier and it just seems to be getting harder every single day.”

“I don’t know why I’m crying,” McKee continued. “I’m just in so much pain I’m crying. And it hurts so bad. Some days I don’t even know what to do with the amount of pain. Some days I feel paralyzed where I can’t even get out of bed and move. I am not okay.”

5. Douthit’s Left a Legacy of Spreading Love and Kindness To Others

In an Intagram post written by Kaylee Taylor, one of McKee’s sisters, Taylor talked about the importance of being kind. She learned it was important to be compassionate to everyone, not just other people who were nice.

“One of the many things that I learned through mom’s cancer journey was that being kind to everyone really did mean EVERYONE,” Taylor wrote on May 1. “Even people who disagree with me. I know how difficult that can be sometimes. I have been guilty of actually disliking people who don’t hold the same beliefs that I do.”

“Jesus tells us that it’s wrong to feel this way. Love is everything. Jesus is love. If everyone grasped this concept, think of how the world would change,” she continued. “Let’s love.”

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

READ NEXT: Mackenzie McKee Tries to File for Divorce on ‘Teen Mom OG