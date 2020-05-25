Applebee’s Memorial Day Hours & Menu 2020: Is It Open Near Me?

Applebee’s is continuing to serve customers at most of its locations, even on Memorial Day, although your neighborhood restaurant may look a bit different during the coronavirus pandemic.

Most Applebee’s stores are open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020, or Memorial Day. The specific offerings at the Applebee’s near you will vary based on your state’s mandates to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. See your local store here and Applebee’s message to customers here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Applebee’s Locations Have Reopened Their Dining Rooms Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, & Others Are Open for Curbside Pickup & Delivery

As we begin to welcome guests back into our dining rooms, you’ll notice we’ve made a few changes to make sure everyone stays safe. Learn more about our safety-first experience at Applebee’s. https://t.co/MJZn4vKZaQ pic.twitter.com/TN8vmrd5k5 — Applebee's Grill + Bar (@Applebees) May 22, 2020

Applebee’s, like all other restaurants and businesses, is required to follow location-specific mandates during the coronavirus pandemic. Applebee’s President, John Cywinski, announced some restaurants were reopening for dine-in options May 1. You can read his message in full here.

“We know how important the safety of our restaurants is to you. It’s important to us too. I can assure you that we have a safety-first mindset in our preparations as we ready our teams and restaurants for providing you a welcomed escape from your time at home,” his statement said. “We’ve been hard at work considering every detail of your visit from the moment you drive onto our parking lots to the moment we thank you for visiting us. Our decisions will be thoughtful and intentional. As you can imagine, it’s going to look a bit different. It won’t be business as usual. And it may not look the same in each restaurant, since each of our franchisees will be following local and state mandates. But protecting you and team members is our top priority. This is an evolving situation, and I personally appreciate your patience and understanding as our restaurants move toward full service again.”

The message goes onto say that the restaurants are following strict cleaning and sanitation guidelines and employees will wear face coverings. A limited menu will be offered, and it will be printed in a single-use, disposable format. Dining rooms will be set up to ensure social distancing.

The Applebee’s Menu Includes All the Favorites, Plus Carry-Out Bundles

Support the restaurant industry and our Applebee's teams by participating TODAY in #TheGreatAmericanTakeout. Order your favorites for Applebee’s Delivery or To Go. We are open and ready to serve our neighborhoods throughout America. pic.twitter.com/L8PIMZMLny — Applebee's Grill + Bar (@Applebees) May 19, 2020

If you’re craving some Fiesta Lime Chicken, your Applebee’s location is serving all the favorites. Some locations have reopened for dine-in experiences, and others are offering curbside to-go and delivery. Applebee’s has its usual craveable treats and entrees. Check your neighborhood Applebee’s location here to be sure about what your restaurant is offering.

Their Whisky Bacon Burger remains a favorite, along with the 4-Cheese Mac & Cheese with Honey Pepper Chicken Tenders. They’re also serving up other handcrafted burgers, plus their classic entrees like the Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp and the Half Rack Double-Glazed Baby Back Ribs.

Applebee’s is also offering Family Bundle Meals, which serve between four and eight people. They include the Cheeseburger Family Bundle Meal, which includes cheeseburgers, onion rings and fries for $37.99 and the Chicken Tenders Family Bundle, which includes Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Chicken Tenders with Honey Mustard, 4-Cheese Mac & Cheese and a Caesar Side Salad for $52.99. If you’d like a real feast, the Riblets & Chicken Tenders Combo serves six to eight people for $79.99. It includes Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Applebee’s Riblets with Honey BBQ, Chicken Tenders with Honey Mustard, 4-Cheese Mac & Cheese and a Caesar Side Salad.

Save room for dessert! On the dessert menu are Brownie Bites, the Blue Ribbon Brownie and the Triple Chocolate Meltdown. View the full menu here.

