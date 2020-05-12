Are Amber Portwood and Boyfriend Dimitri Garcia Still Together?

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood introduced her new boyfriend, Dimitri Garcia, on last week’s edition of the MTV reality show. She was smitten with the Belgian and even invited him to come to Indiana to meet her family, but are they still together? It’s possible the couple is still dating, however dating sites like Who’s Dated Who do not have it listed that Portwood and Garcia are together.

So what happened between the duo? A brief description for Tuesday’s episode teases that something might have happened between Portwood and Garcia. “Amber is suspicious that Dimitri leaked their relationship to the media,” it reads.

An Insider Claimed Garcia Was a “Breath of Fresh Air” For Portwood

The media report that troubled Portwood could have been the “anonymous source” that spoke to Us Weekly in January. The article said that Garcia was a “breath of fresh air” and wasn’t a fan of Teen Mom, unlike ex Matthew Baier.

“Dimitri has only seen her show [Teen Mom OG] a few times. He’s not a super fan or anything; he’s just a guy who happened to watch the show,” the insider told Us Weekly in January. “He thought she was pretty and reached out to her via social media.”

“She’s just getting to know him,” the person added. “They’ve been spending time together at her place.”

Portwood has a penchant for hoping into new relationships shortly after the previous one ends. Portwood and Garcia started dating six months following her split from ex-fiance Andrew Glennon.

Their romance ended in July following a violent altercation that left Portwood pleading guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation, the Indy Star wrote in October. She is serving more than 900 days on probation after she was accused of wielding a machete at Glennon, who was holding their 1-year-old son, James, at the time of the incident.

Portwood said Garcia knew about her criminal record and was still excited to meet, even if they had a language barrier. Portwood doesn’t speak French and Garcia’s English isn’t the best.

Despite the potential problems, Portwood gushed about 39-year-old Garcia to MTV producers. “He’s a very handsome man. I started opening up to him and we decided we should meet since we like each other this month,” the 29-year-old said last week. “[He] was super chill compared to what was coming at me. I had other guys trying to talk to me. He was the only one that never brought up d–k pics and things like that.”

Shirley Supports Portwood’s Relationship with Garcia

Gary Shirley, who shared 11-year-old daughter Leah with Portwood, was supportive of the relationship. He helped Portwood pick Garcia up from the airport, invited him over for dinner and even gave him one of his branded condoms, which includes a picture of Shirley’s face. “There is one language we all speak: It’s love. You got to really make sure it’s the right person for you,” Shirley said when talking to wife Kristina Anderson about the new relationship.

While there aren’t any pictures of Garcia on her Instagram page, Portwood noted in November that she was taking a break from social media. “I have to be done with this for myself to evolve and move forward. This is not worth me or my family’s stress,” she wrote on November 15.

“We are moving on while I am getting the help I need to better myself and live a healthy life. In the end it is all irrelevant because we are all human and make mistakes,” the MTV reality star continued. “Own up to them and try to become the person you want to be truly. Sending love to all the beautiful souls trying for a better life.”

READ NEXT: Dimitri Garcia, Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts