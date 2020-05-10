Are Kenya Moore & Ex-Husband Marc Daly Back Together? 5/10/2020

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is working on her relationship with estranged husband Marc Daly since he filed for divorce in September 2019. The couple split up after getting into a heated fight during an event, which was in part captured by the Bravo cameras. Since then, the couple has reconnected. Most recently, Moore said things between her and Daly are better than they ever have been.

When Bravo host Andy Cohen asked if Daly still had clothes in Moore’s home, she said he did. “They are still in the closet, yes,” she said. “He has been here. He has stayed here when he comes to town, so his clothes are still there. I did start to box them up and then in his true fashion, he came back and was like, ‘I don’t want to break up. I want to work on our marriage.'”

The couple shares daughter Brooklyn together.

Moore and Daly Are Separated During Quarantine

Though they’re together as a couple, they are not together physically. “We’re not together being quarantined because when everything happened he was in New York,” Moore said during an April 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “Now he’s just trying to keep his restaurant alive.”

“We’re actually getting along better than probably shortly after we got married,” she continued. “It’s just been no arguments, no real fights or disagreements, and he’s been really sweet and caring, thoughtful. It’s like, wow. This is the man I married.”

It’s not the first time Moore’s talked about being on better terms with her husband. Back in February she said they were working on reconnecting. “We are trying to figure it out now. We had a beautiful brunch today and it was great,” she said, as noted by The Sun.

Why Moore and Daly Split

In 2020, Moore has been “optimistic” about saving her marriage. “We had a fight and, instead of giving that time to breathe and figure things out after that, you know, a decision was made,” she told ET Online, referring to Daly’s decision to file for divorce. “Independent of me.”

Fans had been rooting for Moore, who always wanted to find a husband and start a family since being on reality TV. They didn’t see the problems Moore and Daly were having behind the camera. “Once the baby came, things just, you know — the stress of life made our relationship deteriorate, and we couldn’t find our way back to it,” she told ET Online. “But all in all, I still think that a rash decision was made.”

While she said Daly made a “rash” decision, Moore made an announcement about their split soon after her husband filed divorce papers.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” she said at the time. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby.

“She was made in love and true commitment,” Moore continued. “I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

