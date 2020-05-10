Arthur Gunn’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

While American Idol continues to narrow down its pool of contestants from the Top 11, there already appears to be clear frontrunner looking to be named this season’s champion: Arthur Gunn.

The 22-year-old performer, whose real name is Dibesh Pokharel, is originally from Nepal, born in the capital, Kathmandu. After graduating high school, he moved to live in Wichita, Kansas, along with his family, which includes his parents, Maiya and Datram Pokharel, and his four sisters. While the songwriter and guitar player sang all time as a child growing up, he didn’t start taking his music career seriously until about six years ago.

After moving to America, Arthur’s musicality was greatly inspired by bluegrass and country music. In 2018, released an eight-track debut album entitled, Grahan, in which his Nepali songs have infused the sounds of artists such as Bob Dylan, Robert Johnson, and Bukka White.

While Arthur has proven to be a force to be reckoned with on American Idol, his original audition has already racked up nearly 8 million views on YouTube, he also has the support of his family, who will be joining him on Sunday night’s episode.

Here’s what you need to know about Arthur Gunn’s family:

1. Arthur Got His First Guitar From His Mother

While Arthur said he doesn’t come from a musical family, neither of his parents or siblings are singers or play instruments, he was fortunate enough to be exposed to music at an early age. Arthur received his first guitar as a gift from his mother and has been jamming out ever since.

One of his sisters said during an interview on Idol, “Since [Dibesh] was two years old he was interested in music. I remember him playing those and just singing random songs. Not even a full song but he would just pick apart songs and sing while playing the guitar. He has a God-gifted talent. Growing up, not even taking any musical classes, to see where he is today makes me very proud.”

2. Arthur’s Family Flew To Hawaii During The ‘America Idol’ Auditions

During Idol’s preliminary rounds in Hawaii, while Arthur performed Bob Marley’s classic song, “Is This Love,” his family was in the audience cheering along with the large crowd. “They haven’t seen me performing in a big show like this so I feel good about it.”

Arthur admitted to feeling nervous before singing before such a large audience. “I have a hard time in front of a lot of people,” he admitted. “It’s kind of a very new thing for me.” Hopefully, the singer gets used to large audiences. Once the coronavirus is safely contained, there will be millions of fans excited to hear him perform in person.

3. Arthur’s Sisters Are His Biggest Fans

Arthur’s older sisters, Rubi and Rupa, are two of the main reasons Arthur moved to America, as they were already going to school in Wichita, Kansas. And along with sister Komal, they are also three of Arthur’s biggest cheerleaders, flying around from Hawaii to Los Angeles to see their brother perform live at the Orpheum Theatre on Idol.

Rupa wrote on Arthur’s official Facebook fan page, “Hello and Namaste to all the beautiful people out there. I would like to thank you all for supporting and loving my brother (Dibesh Pokharel aka Arthur Gunn)…Lots of love from Arthur’s family to you all.”

A week later Rupa wrote, “We did it, Team Arthur! And we still have some more to go. So [please, please] vote. The voting starts after the show. Let’s get ready.”

4. Arthur’s Parents Named Him Dibesh Which Means ‘Light’

The first time Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan met Arthur, he explained that his birth name, Dibesh, means Light.

He later picked the stage name Arthur Gunn while putting together his first album. He said, “I am fascinated with ‘Art’ in every form and the outcome it can create. ‘Hur’ is a biblical name, which means ‘Hole,’ nothing religious, though. Meanwhile, ‘Gunn’ symbolizes battle. I found these meanings later, but then it was just a quick name gathered from different dimensions.”

5. Arthur Continuously Shows Gratitude For His Family’s Support

“My parents, they worked very hard to raise my four sisters and me,” Arthur said. “I feel like I owe everything to them.” And the love is reciprocated. His father said, “This means a lot. To see my son’s dreams come true, that’s one of the proudest things as a parent.” Arthur’s mother Maiya said, “I’m very happy that my son is on American Idol and I’m very proud.”

Before the Mother’s Day episode of Idol aired on May 10, Arthur wrote via his Facebook page, “Dear mother, without your love, I don’t know where I would be.”

