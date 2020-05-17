How to Vote for Arthur Gunn on ‘American Idol’ Season 18 Finale

While American Idol has narrowed down its pool of contestants to the Top 7, there appears to be a strong frontrunner to be crowned this season’s champion on Sunday evening: Arthur Gunn. Voting live on May 17 is huge because the winner will be announced at the end of tonight’s episode.

For those who would love to see Arthur be named as Season 18’s American Idol winner, there are three different ways to cast your vote:

First, you can vote at American Idol‘s website. Second, viewers can text in their votes. For texting, you simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.” To cast your vote for Arthur text “16” to 21523. Third, download American Idol‘s app and vote for Arthur by texting “16” when prompted.

The finale episode airs live on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Luke Bryan Asks Idol Auditioner Arthur Gunn To Open For Him In Detroit

Arthur, 22, whose real name is Dibesh Pokharel, is a singer-songwriter from Nepal and Wichita, Kansas He chose Arthur Gunn as his stage name while working on his debut album “Grahan,” which dropped in the summer of 2018. Arthur explained his carefully selected name during an interview in May 2019.

“I am fascinated with ‘Art’ in every form and the outcome it can create,” he said. “Hur is a biblical name, which means ‘Hole,’ nothing religious, though. Meanwhile, ‘Gunn’ symbolizes battle. I found these meanings later, but then it was just a quick name gathered from different dimensions.”

You Can Vote For Arthur Gunn Up To 10 Times



If you believe Arthur Gunn should be crowned this season’s American Idol champion, you don’t have to limit yourself to just voting for him once. While you can split your 10 votes between contestants if you have more than one favorite, you can also make all 10 of your votes go to Arthur.

When Billboard asked Arthur to make a final argument as to why he should win American Idol champion, the singer didn’t want to state his case. “I don’t see a point as to make the argument,” he said, “but the way I see it, it is a great platform that has created amazing, talented artists from a variety of genres while allowing them to be themselves. It is also a platform that allows people to discover and listen to new artists in hopes of helping them become the next American Idol.”

What Viewers Can Expect To See On Sunday Night’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Episode



Because this is the finale episode of Idol, the reality competition show is planning an epic night of performances. The official synopsis on ABC’s website reads:

Kicking off the finale event following America’s last nationwide vote, the road comes to an end for two contestants in the Top 5 reveal. The Top 5 will then each perform two songs as they fight to win the coveted American Idol title. The first song will celebrate their induction into the Top 5, and the second will be a previously performed song and their new official American Idol single. Before America’s real-time vote determines the winner live on the East Coast broadcast, don’t miss special performances from music legends including Idol’s very own superstar judges, the return of the Top 11 and a fan favorite from this season! In the first TV performance of “We are the World” in 35 years, former Idols and judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan join Lionel Richie to close the show with an Idol family performance dedicated to all the families at home around the world.

Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo will perform with the Top 11 to perform a medley of Aretha Franklin songs. Lauren Daigle and Top 5 finalists will sing, “You Say.” Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker will perform “Bless The Broken Road,” while the show’s judges, Luke Bryan will sing his new single, “One Margarita,” and Katy Perry will perform her new single “Daisies.”

