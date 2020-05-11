Ash’s Ex-Wife Sian & Son Taj on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Ash Naeck, star of the TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, introduces his girlfriend Avery Warner to his ex-wife Sian and his son Taj during the May 10 episode of the show.

Promos for the new episode show Avery and Sian sitting down for a drink, while Avery confronts her about Ash’s intentions of moving to the U.S. The two women appear to get along well enough, and Sian gives Avery some insight into her feelings on Ash and Taj moving halfway across the world.

So what does Sian tells Avery? Is she on board with her son moving to the U.S.? How close is Ash to his son Taj? Here’s what we know about Sian’s meeting with Avery and Ash’s relationship with his son and ex-wife:

Sian Doesn’t Want Her Son to Move to the U.S.

During the May 10 episode of Before the 90 Days, Avery sits down with Ash’s ex-wife at a wine bar and the two ladies discuss Ash’s future in the U.S. During a confessional with the producers, Avery explains her fears that Ash might be downplaying Sian’s willingness to allow Taj to move to the U.S.

“Ash has done this multiple times in the relationship, holding things back and not telling me the full situation,” Avery tells the cameras. “It’s a huge example of why I have concerns about what can happen if he came to America with his son.”

She tells Sian that she and Ash have discussed his move to America, and then asks Sian how she feels about Taj moving with him. Sian replies, “He came out with the question one day … I really had to digest it, and I’m still digesting it, I’m still processing it because I feel deeply upset about it.”

Although she and Avery appear to get along quite well, she admits that she isn’t on board with Ash taking Taj to the U.S. She adds, “Taj is my world, Taj is my world … I can’t even fathom being in a different country, I just can’t.

Ash Occasionally Posts About His Son on Instagram

Although there is little else publicly known about Ash’s relationship with his ex-wife, we do know that they share an adorable son together. Ash occasionally posts pictures and videos of Taj on Instagram, and the two shared a sweet Mother’s Day video on Sunday, which features him and Taj surprising Sian with a gift.

“We do have a little present for mama,” Ash says in the video above. “We have flowers and we have a cake. Sian loves chocolate mousse, and Taj actually knows that,” he says as they tiptoe into the house. Ash and Taj surprise Sian with the flowers and chocolate before the video cuts over to another clip of Taj deciding on what to get Sian for Mother’s Day, so it looks like Ash, Sian and Taj still share a very sweet family dynamic, despite Sian and Ash’s divorce.

