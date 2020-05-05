Why Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra’s Friend Ashley Brady Was Arrested

Ashley Brady, the friend of Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, was arrested in July 2016 after she was caught with possession of a controlled substance, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. Brady was charged with possession of less than 25 grams and possession of a controlled substance.

Why Was Probation Extended for Tyler Baltierra’s Friend Ashley Brady?

The Michigan native avoided jail time after she pled guilty to the first count and the second was dismissed. Part of her probation mandated she show up for random drug tests, which she called “drops” on the MTV show. Her probation was originally slated to last 18 months, but was extended to more than three years after she violated probation two times.

Brady first violated probation in May 2017, which led to an extended six months of probation and having to wear an alcohol monitor for nearly three months, The Sun reported.

As shown on Teen Mom OG, a warrant was issued for Brady’s arrest on October 4, 2019 after she violated probation again, according to Macomb County Court in Michigan. On November 5, 2019, Brady pled guilty to violating probation, which extended her probation six months for a second time. On March 30, 2020, Brady was released from her probation, court documents show.

In Tuesday’s May 5 show description, Teen Mom OG teases that Brady gets caught in a lie by Batlierra and Lowell. “Amber’s new boyfriend comes to visit. Maci contemplates sending Bentley to a private school,” it reads. “Cheyenne enrolls Ryder in a preschool prep class while Cory is away competing on The Challenge. Catelynn and Tyler catch Ashley in a lie.”

Tyler Baltierra & Catelynn Lowell Bailed Ashley Brady Out of Jail

Last month, viewers watched as Baltierra and Lowell discussed paying for Brady’s bond after she violated probation. They ultimately agreed, but made their friend, who was in their wedding party, wait before they bailed her out.

On the car ride home, Brady explained what happened, telling MTV producers her arrest stemmed from being caught with heroin in 2016. Brady told Baltierra she was nearly done with her probation, but missed her last drug test, and that’s why she was arrested.

Baltierra was frustrated with his longtime friend, but agreed to let her stay at his house while she figured things out.

“It’s really hard,” Baltierra told Brady. “It’s so difficult. And I do sympathize with someone who has an addiction and they’re recovering but loving someone with it is so hard. The addict gets to feel these emotions and then they get to go get high,” Baltierra said.

“The best thank you can give me doesn’t even need words,” he said. “Show me.”

While Lowell was OK letting Brady live with them, she made it clear that she wanted her friend to get a job. Brady agreed.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

