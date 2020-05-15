Astrid Kirchherr Dead: ‘The Beatles’ Photographer Dies at 82

Astrid Kirchherr, the photographer who took the first group photo of the iconic rock group The Beatles, has died at the age of 82 in Germany. The news was confirmed on Friday by Mark Lewishon, a historian for The Beatles. He tweeted, “Intelligent, inspirational, innovative, daring, artistic, awake, aware, beautiful, smart, loving and uplifting friend to many. Her gift to the Beatles was immeasurable. She died in Hamburg on Wednesday, a few days before turning 82. RIP.”

German Newspaper Die Zeit revealed that Kirchherr died of a “short, serious illness,” The Rolling Stones reported.

In 1960, The Beatles performed in Hamburg. Kirchherr attended their show and then convinced the band to partake in a photo shoot. It was the first time The Beatles had their pictures taken together as a band.

According to The Rolling Stones, Kirchherr once said about the band: “They were all so young, and I was so different. I was a few years older, I had my own flat, my own car, my own career. They hadn’t met anyone like me before. In some ways I was more like a mother figure.”

Kirchherr Was Engaged to The Beatles’ Stuart Sutcliffe & She Is Credited for the Band’s Mop-Top Look

After meeting in 1960, Kirchherr and The Beatles’ Stuart Sutcliffe began and relationship and they became engaged in November 1960. Sutcliffe left the band in June 1961 to become a painter, and he died in April 1962 of a cerebral hemorrhage.

According to The Rolling Stones, Kirchherr was also credited for The Beatles’ mop-top look. The Beatles’ George Harrison once said: “Astrid was the one who influenced our image more than anyone else. It made us look good,” the outlet reported. Kirchherr denied Harrison’s claim, however, saying that many German art students had that haircut at the time.

